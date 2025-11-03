Open Extended Reactions

Indiana will be without starting offensive guard Drew Evans for the second straight game but could regain All-Big Ten linebacker Aiden Fisher this week at Penn State.

Evans, who started No. 2 Indiana's first eight games, missed Saturday's game at Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Coach Curt Cignetti on Monday confirmed Evans is out for the Penn State contest. Zen Michalski, an Ohio State transfer who has primarily played tackle during his career, started at right guard in place of Evans at Maryland.

Second-ranked Indiana will be without starting OG Drew Evans for a second straight game after starting the Hoosiers' first eight gameswith an undisclosed injury. James Black/Icon Sportswire

Fisher, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 who received several All-America honors, is close to a return after missing the Maryland game with a left knee injury. The senior was in uniform at Maryland but did not play. Cignetti said he's "very optimistic" that Fisher will return soon. Fisher had 118 tackles last season and has 49 tackles, including seven for loss, and an interception this fall.

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who leads Indiana with 10 touchdown receptions and is second on the team with 45 overall receptions, is day-to-day, Cignetti said, with a hamstring injury sustained at Maryland. Sarratt earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, when he had 53 receptions for 957 yards and eight touchdowns.

"He's been dealing with something the last two weeks but has been able to play," Cignetti said. "Had a little tweak of something else early in the game, and we got him out for precautionary reasons."