Check out who has landed where in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year. (4:22)

Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee has released its first top 25 ranking of the season, which is the sport's version of Walmart opening its doors at midnight on Black Friday. Things are about to get ugly, and someone's going to end up bloodied while fighting Oklahoma for a spot in the top 12. In other words, it's the best time of year.

This year, the committee has said it is considering a new "record strength" metric, designed to provide some math-based guidance in the process and to soon replace "game control" as the country's most hated made-up statistic.

Ten weeks into a season filled with a lot of chaos and few seemingly great teams, however, the committee needs all the help it can get. For example, just eight teams in the country have already beaten more than one of the committee's current top 25 -- and one of those eight teams is NC State. Utah, Iowa, Oregon, Pitt, Washington, Missouri and Tennessee -- all ranked this week -- are a combined 0-12 against other teams in the committee's top 25. The ACC doesn't have a team ranked higher than 14th, and the Group of 5 doesn't have a team ranked at all, making these rankings less about the coveted top 12 than a need to be in the top 10.

In other words, there's a lot still in flux as we dive deeper into the final month of the season. But that means our anger toward the committee is just simmering for now, waiting for the rage to boil over in the weeks to come.

Still, a few schools have a pretty good case for outrage already.

Should BYU be ranked higher? Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

In all the hubbub over last year's final playoff rankings that left a trio of SEC teams out, what went overlooked was that BYU may have had more to be angry about than Alabama, Ole Miss or South Carolina. Two of those teams, at least, had taken a bad loss. Each of those teams had three losses. BYU, on the other hand, checked in on the committee's final ranking behind each of them despite a 10-2 record and two close losses to solid teams.

So, certainly the committee would feel some compassion for the Cougars this year and consider the Cougars with a bit more optimism, right?

Ah, no.

Let's take a look at some blind résumés.

Team A: No. 3 strength of record, No. 33 strength of schedule, 4-0 vs. SP+ top-40 opponents, best win vs. No. 11 in the committee's poll.

Team B: No. 4 strength of record, No. 45 strength of schedule, 3-0 vs. SP+ top-40 opponents, best win vs. No. 13 in the committee's poll.

Sure, Team A has a slight edge, but the résumés look pretty similar.

Well, Team A is the committee's No. 1 team, Ohio State. Surely, if another team's résumé looks more or less the same, that team would be staring down a bye in the first round of the playoff, right?

Nope. Team B is BYU, and the Cougars sit behind three SEC teams with a loss, all three of whom are ranked lower in ESPN's strength of record metric.

Given that BYU has a massive showdown with Texas Tech upcoming, perhaps the committee just punted on any tough decisions on the Cougars for this week. After all, given how much love the committee has shown the Big Ten in these rankings, punting would be a fitting play.

We get it. As a conference, the ACC may, in fact, just be an episode of "Punk'd" that Ashton Kutcher started in 2008, then got distracted and forgot to let everyone know it was a prank. The conference's train wreck in Week 10 certainly showed up in these rankings -- more on that in a moment -- but it's almost as if the committee just threw Louisville into the mix, deciding the Cardinals were guilty by association.

Let's take another look at some blind résumés, shall we?

Team A: No. 10 strength of record, No. 58 strength of schedule, one win vs. SP+ top 40, best win vs. committee's No. 13 team, lone loss vs. an unranked team.

Team B: No. 13 strength of record, No. 56 strength of schedule, three wins vs. SP+ top 40, best win vs. committee's No. 18 team, lone loss to committee's No. 14 team.

This is basically a coin flip, though given the additional wins vs. high-level opponents and a better loss, it'd be hard to argue against Team B, right? Add to that, Team B's lone loss came in double overtime in a game when it out-gained its opponent by 150 yards. Surely, you'd be on Team B's side now, right?

Well, not surprisingly, Team B is Louisville. Team A is Texas Tech, ranked seven spots higher at No. 8.

Miami is eight spots behind Notre Dame in the first ranking. AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

There seems to be a desire to write Miami off because of two losses in the past three games, and given the strife the team seems to be enduring on offense, perhaps that's wise.

But two things are supposed to be true of the committee's evaluation process. One, the committee is not supposed to care when wins and losses happened. Losing in September isn't better than losing in November. A loss is a loss. Second, the committee is not supposed to make assumptions about the future. Sure, Miami's offense is a mess at the moment, but assuming that will result in future losses isn't part of the deal.

And yet, putting Miami at No. 18 -- eight full spots behind another two-loss team the Canes beat head to head -- can only be explained by the vibes. Notre Dame's season is rolling right along now. Miami has hit some stumbling blocks. Never mind the Canes are two late Carson Beck interceptions away from still being undefeated. Never mind that Miami has four wins vs. FPI top-35 teams, twice as many as any other two-loss team but Oklahoma. Never mind that Miami has that head-to-head against the No. 10 team in the committee's rankings or that it walloped a Florida team that took No. 5 Georgia to the wire and actually beat No. 11 Texas. Never mind that Miami beat a then-ranked USF by 37.

Instead, the committee has assigned Miami to the scrap heap now -- which is a shame, because Miami would probably have done this to itself anyway, and it's so much funnier when it happens in the last game of the season.

4. The Group of 5

A year ago, Boise State found its way into a first-round bye ahead of the champion of a Power 4 league, which was probably pretty embarrassing for that Power 4 league except that the ACC embarrasses itself often enough to be pretty well immune to shame.

The rules have changed this year. The top four conference champs aren't guaranteed a first-round bye now. But that doesn't seem to have stopped the committee from stacking the deck anyway, just to be safe.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Not one team outside the Power 4 found its way into these initial rankings, though the committee notes that Memphis currently is in the lead for the long Group of 5 playoff bid.

So, surely the Group of 5 should be pretty upset, right?

Yes, but not about being snubbed from the top-25 party. None of the leaders in the Group of 5 have a great case -- certainly none like Boise State had a year ago. But Memphis? Really? The same team that lost by a touchdown to a UAB team had just fired its coach?

In the committee's new guidance to consider record strength, there is an assumption that really bad losses are weighted heavily, but that certainly hasn't been the case this time around.

North Texas has one loss to SP+ No. 27.

James Madison has one loss to SP+ No. 16 (and the No. 15 team in the committee's rankings).

San Diego State has one loss to SP+ No. 73 has one loss to SP+ No. 119.

Memphis has one loss to SP+ No. 119.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the Tigers weren't punished at all for a terrible loss.

5. The SEC

CFP Virginia

The latter half of the committee's top 25 is usually the equivalent of the phone lines for a Finebaum episode -- just a place where a lot of mediocre SEC folks hang out, patiently waiting for their turn. But this time, the committee has stuffed the bottom of the rankings with Big Ten teams -- No. 19 USC, No. 20 Iowa, No. 21 Michigan and No. 23 Washington -- and that may actually matter in the long run.

One of the committee's favored metrics is wins over ranked opponents. We're dubious on how many Big Ten teams deserve a little number next to their name. The league still has four teams that have yet to win a conference game, and the bottom third is a complete dumpster fire. It's easy to rack up some wins when half your conference schedule has already been embarrassed by UCLA's interim coaching staff.

But the SEC -- that's where the real depth is. Nearly half the SEC's conference games this season have been one-possession affairs. Mississippi State, a team that had gone nearly two years without an SEC win, already knocked off last year's Big 12 champ. LSU, a team that fired its coach, has a win over last year's ACC champ. Florida beat Texas. Putting a bunch of undeserving teams at the bottom of the rankings only serves to prop up the résumés of teams like, Oregon who haven't beaten anyone of consequence. And frankly, the committee is supposed to do that for the SEC, not the Big Ten.

Also angry: Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, No. 14, behind four two-loss teams), USF Bulls (6-2, unranked), Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, unranked), Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2, unranked), Brian Kelly (just angry for other reasons).