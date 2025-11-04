Open Extended Reactions

True freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will start for Colorado on Saturday against West Virginia, coach Deion Sanders announced Tuesday.

When asked why the Buffaloes were turning to the five-star true freshman, Sanders said, "Common sense," without elaborating further.

Lewis will replace senior Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and will be the third player to start at quarterback for Colorado this season. Ryan Staub started against Houston in the team's third game of the season, before Sanders switched back to Salter after one game.

"He's a young kid. He's going to make young kids' mistakes, but it's up to the staff to get him prepared, to get it ready so he could be concise and precise," Sanders said. "He has to make good reads and keep the ball out of the run when he feels pressure and just be himself."

Colorado (3-6) has lost its past two games to Utah and Arizona by a combined scored of 105-24 and is 1-5 in Big 12 play.

Lewis, who was the No. 3-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2025 and the No. 12 overall prospect, saw his first extended playing time of the season last week against Arizona and completed 9 of 17 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown.

Sanders said Salter would "probably" serve as the No. 2 quarterback.