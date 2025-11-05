Nick Saban joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss LSU's collapse and failure to "adapt" to the external factors of college football. (1:42)

LSU is promoting Verge Ausberry to athletic director and taking off his interim tag, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, confirming multiple reports.

New school president Wade Rousse made the decision on Tuesday, his first day in office, sources said.

Ausberry, a former LSU linebacker who has been connected to the university for more than 30 years, was named interim AD last week after Scott Woodward and the school mutually agreed to separate.

Ausberry said last week that he has full authority to hire the Tigers' next football coach, and he told reporters Friday that a search committee has already been formed to identify Brian Kelly's replacement.

LSU fired Kelly last month after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Baton Rouge.

Ausberry, the executive deputy athletic director under Woodward, is a member of the search committee for a new coach, along with LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard and other board members and donors.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.