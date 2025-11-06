Open Extended Reactions

It's been a rough season for Boston College, which is currently on an eight-game losing streak.

The Eagles do, however, have one last ace up their sleeve to find a spark heading into the final weeks of their campaign: one of the best alternate uniforms in college football.

Every season, for one game, Boston College wears its Red Bandana Uniform, an aesthetically excellent set of threads with the backstory to match. The uniforms honor Boston College alum Welles Crowther, who is credited with saving several lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks while wearing a red bandana.

The Eagles' tribute uniforms incorporate a number of red bandana elements throughout -- the bandana pattern appears on the jersey's sleeves and center logo, along with the front and back of the helmets. "FOR WELLES" is written on the jersey's back nameplate in lieu of traditional player surnames, with an American flag emblem stitched between the nameplate and the collars.

Boston College isn't the only squad that will suit up this weekend in style. Here are the best college football uniforms in Week 11.

UCF is also going with an annual alternate look this week, rolling out its 2025 "Space Game" uniforms.

This year will be "Mission IX" of the Golden Knights' Space Game, referencing this year's edition of the game in the events chronology. The threads and game pay homage to the school's tradition in outer space research, both past and present. UCF's faculty and students have worked on over 700 NASA projects since the university's founding in 1963, according to the school.

The uniforms themselves match the special occasion. Features include electric blue numbers and a helmet stripe to match, Mission IX name plates and "SPACE U" branding on the front of the helmets and down the side of the pants. The center logo just underneath the jersey's collar is a schematic design of a hypersonic wind tunnel fueling apparatus, while the back of the helmet contains the phrase "Citius Est Futurum" -- "the future is faster."

Another school that will wear uniforms with a deeper meaning in Week 11 is Marshall.

The Thundering Herd will sport an all-black combination on Saturday, a tribute to the tragic 1970 plane crash that devastated the program. The headline of the uniform comes from its helmet -- the lids will have the number 75 on the side, referencing the number of people who died in the crash, while the names of all those who perished are listed on the white center stripe. The date of the crash is written on the back bumper.

Oregon always brings the heat with its uniform combinations, and this week is no different.

Facing Iowa on the road in a potentially tricky Big Ten test, the Ducks are setting the tone early with another strong uniform set. White jerseys match nicely with bright green numbers, pants and accents, with a large emblem of the school's duck mascot appearing on the sleeves.

The uniform's helmets match the jersey and pants combination, with a sleek set of white wings imposed on a shiny green background.

Change the Game.



Game 9 uniform combo for the Ducks. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/iH1wYmLfgK — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2025

Colorado State will also be donning memorable uniforms for a special game in Week 11 -- this weekend will mark "Snow Days" in Fort Collins.

Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 will mark "a three-day celebration of Colorado's winter sports, outdoor lifestyle and Ram pride." Befitting the celebration, Colorado State is donning special alternate threads honoring the wintery theme. An all-white look is simple and clean, but the real highlight is the helmet -- which contains an alternate logo of a ram wearing a winter cap.

Sticking with the all-white theme is Tulane, which certainly won the award for best uniform reveal video this week.

Playing into an "icy white" theme, the Green Wave's video includes the creation of a snow cone with blue and green syrup that matches the team's uniforms. Green numbers with light blue outlines are front and center on a white jersey, with a green and light blue striping pattern featured prominently on the helmet, jersey sleeves and pant legs.