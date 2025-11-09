        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 11

          play
          Finebaum: Texas Tech is a legit title contender, Alabama still has questions (1:31)

          Paul Finebaum explains why Texas Tech is a legit threat for the College Football Playoff while Alabama is questionable because of its running game. (1:31)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Nov 9, 2025, 05:45 PM

          The Big Ten provided the biggest thrills in Week 11, with Indiana and Oregon both narrowly fending off upsets in dramatic fashion.

          But Texas Tech delivered the biggest win of the weekend in terms of College Football Playoff implications, handing BYU its first loss of the season and securing its standing as the team to beat in the Big 12.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19
          8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 20
          Noon, ABC, ESPN
          3:30 p.m., TNT
          7:30 p.m., TNT

          Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia

          Bonagura: No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 11 Pittsburgh at No. 6 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Texas Tech

          Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: The most meaningful result of the weekend was Texas Tech's convincing win against BYU that reestablished the Red Raiders as the favorite in the Big 12 and highlighted the Cougars' offensive limitations. If BYU wins out -- facing TCU, Cincinnati and UCF -- to finish 11-1 and loses again to Texas Tech in the conference title game, it would put the Cougars in an interesting position for at-large consideration, potentially pitting them against a fifth SEC team for the final playoff spot.

          When the committee debuted its rankings, Memphis was the highest-ranked Group of 5 team but promptly lost to Tulane, which dropped the Tigers to sixth place in the American Conference (there are five one-loss teams). I have North Texas in the playoff spot again this week, but there really isn't an obvious favorite.

          The Sun Belt's James Madison (8-1) has won seven straight and could benefit from the American chaos, while San Diego State's chances took a huge hit late Saturday night in Hawai'i, where the Aztecs lost 38-6.

          Schlabach: I'll be honest: I didn't know what to do with the ACC or the Group of 5 this week after Virginia and Louisville both fell, and Memphis lost to Tulane in the American Conference.

          The ACC is an absolute mess with five teams -- Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, SMU and Duke -- currently having only one loss in conference play. I went with the red-hot Panthers for now, but they've got the most difficult road left with a nonconference home game against Notre Dame on Saturday, followed by ACC games at Georgia Tech and home against Miami. Pitt has won five games in a row and is scoring a ton of points, but I'm not sure it can survive that grueling stretch.

          I'd loved what Georgia Tech was doing this season, although its 48-36 loss at NC State two weeks ago exposed some serious problems on defense. The Yellow Jackets play at Boston College on Saturday, then host Pittsburgh and play rival Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

          Duke, even at 5-4 overall, might have the best path if it can knock off Virginia at home Saturday. The Blue Devils suffered their third nonconference loss this week, falling to UConn 37-34 on the road. After hosting the Cavaliers, they'll play at North Carolina and against Wake Forest at home.

          I went with Tulane as my fifth conference champion, although I seriously considered South Florida, North Texas and James Madison as well.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Indiana

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Oregon and Indiana both turned in iconic last-minute drives to win Saturday, keeping both on track. The win was particularly important for Oregon, which doesn't have the same margin of error as the Hoosiers. At 8-1, the Ducks should be safely in the playoff with two wins in their final three games with Minnesota, USC and Washington left to play. Indiana is ranked No. 2 by the committee, but the most likely scenario -- with what's left to come -- is that the Big Ten champion will get the No. 1 seed, and the SEC champion will be seeded second.

          It goes against the spirit of the rankings, but I think there is a way to take conference affiliation into account come playoff time. Purely from an entertainment standpoint, I don't like that these hypothetical quarterfinals arrange rematches with Alabama-Georgia and Indiana-Oregon. It comes with the territory to a certain degree, but it would be much more interesting if conference matchups were avoided to the extent it wouldn't impact the integrity of the format.

          Schlabach: I dinged Indiana one spot in my seedings after it needed a miracle touchdown pass in the closing seconds to beat struggling Penn State 27-24 on the road Saturday. A win is a win, especially in November, but the Nittany Lions have lost six in a row.

          I moved Texas A&M up one spot after it picked up another big road victory, winning 38-17 at Missouri. The Aggies won at Notre Dame and LSU earlier this season, and they might have to win once more at rival Texas on Nov. 28 to stay in the hunt for a first-round bye.

          Georgia and Alabama would be an entertaining rematch in the Cotton Bowl, and I'm sure Rose Bowl officials would love to see the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes playing in Pasadena on New Year's Day. There would also be plenty of Lone Star State bragging rights on the line if the Aggies and Red Raiders met up in the Sugar Bowl.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas A&M

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Texas A&M looked the part against Missouri, Ohio State put Purdue to bed in the first half and Indiana survived, leaving three undefeated teams. But none of them have been so dominant that it would qualify as a major shock if they don't march to the title game with ease. This is exactly why a playoff was needed in college football.

          Schlabach: Ohio State continues to cruise, routing Purdue 34-10 on the road Saturday. I considered moving Texas A&M to No. 1 because the Buckeyes don't have much meat on their résumé besides their 14-7 win against Texas in the opener.

          Road wins at Washington and Illinois were nice, but the Huskies just lost at struggling Wisconsin, and the Illini have dropped three games. Ohio State still has the best defense in the FBS, and quarterback Julian Sayin is a Heisman Trophy front-runner. The Buckeyes shouldn't be tested in their next two games against UCLA and Rutgers before closing the regular season at Michigan on Nov. 29.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Washington vs. San Diego State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Florida vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: UConn vs. Utah State

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Florida International
          Schlabach: Arkansas State vs. Miami (Ohio)

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Memphis

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Northwestern

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Temple vs. Utah State
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Boise State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Illinois

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Army
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Houston

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Akron

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Vanderbilt

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. UTSA

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. USC
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Miami vs. California

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Arizona vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Kentucky

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona State