Indiana star linebacker Aiden Fisher will return to the lineup at Penn State after missing last week's win over Maryland with a knee injury.

Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, meanwhile, will be a game-time decision after he left the Maryland game with a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

On Indiana's availability report, Fisher is no longer listed, indicating he will play, while Sarratt is marked as questionable.

Fisher was in uniform against the Terrapins but did not play for the No. 2 Hoosiers. Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday he was "very optimistic" that Fisher would return soon.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 who received several All-America honors, Fisher has 49 tackles, including seven for loss, and an interception this season.

Sarratt leads Indiana with 10 touchdown receptions and is second on the team with 45 receptions.

Cignetti said earlier this week that starting offensive guard Drew Evans would miss his second straight game because of an undisclosed injury. Zen Michalski, an Ohio State transfer who has primarily played tackle during his career, started at right guard in place of Evans at Maryland.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.