No. 7 BYU is expected to start Jojo Phillips at wide receiver against No. 8 Texas Tech, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Phillips is returning after not playing since Sept. 6 against Stanford. Following that 27-3 win, Phillips posted to social media later in the week to say he had a successful surgery on an unspecified upper-body injury and planned to "be back soon."

"Soon" meant almost two months, but his return gives BYU a deep threat to complement Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston.

"Jojo's getting really close. He's practicing and looking really good out here," BYU offensive coordinator told reporters in the week before the Cougars' last game, Oct. 25 against Iowa State.

Phillips, a third-year sophomore, had three catches for 30 yards against Stanford. He totaled 10 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.