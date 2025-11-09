Texas A&M gets out to a big lead and never looks back as they take down Missouri. (1:51)

There's nothing like topping off a hard-earned win with a jab at a vanquished foe.

Such was the case this week for Texas A&M, which lived up to its No. 3 ranking with a dominant win over Missouri. The Aggies' swarming defense proved too much for freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, limiting him to just 77 yards on 7-of-22 passing. Texas A&M forced 3 fumbles, recovered 2 and had 2 sacks. Offensively, Marcel Reed threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Rueben Owens II rushed for 103 yards and two TDs.

And if the strong on-field performance wasn't enough, the Aggies added insult to injury online afterward -- making fun of the Tigers' Memorial Stadium Centennial Project, imagining themselves demolishing the stadium just as it was being renovated.

Cleanup on aisle 12 pic.twitter.com/EYZ7zHhlwY — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 9, 2025

Texas A&M wasn't the only team to offer a virtual jab at an opponent after a win this week. Here are all the top trolls from around college football in Week 11.

In a battle between a school located in "Space City" and a school wearing alternate uniforms branded "Space U," it was Houston that came out on top. UCF had a chance to either tie or win the game late, but an interception with 11 seconds remaining by Kentrell Webb secured the victory for the visitors.

The Cougars played up their side's aerospace credentials after the win -- which spoiled UCF's "Space Game" -- by boasting about Space City's superiority in a postgame score graphic caption.

South Florida scored early and often in a high-flying win over UTSA, scoring on five drives in the second quarter alone en route to a gaudy 45-10 halftime lead. Quarterback Byrum Brown was dominant for the Bulls, throwing for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns on a 93% completion rate, in addition to adding 109 yards and a score on the ground.

It was a visual troll for South Florida in the aftermath of the rout, with its final score graphic containing an image of a bull chasing the Road Runner from Looney Tunes off a beach, captioned "Sent 'Em Packing."

A second-half comeback by Appalachian State made things dicey, but Georgia Southern eventually held on to secure a road win in Sun Belt play. Eagles quarterback JC French IV put up huge numbers in the triumph, throwing for 352 yards and a touchdown and also finding the end zone once with his legs.

Georgia Southern opted for a caption-based jab following the midweek win, posting "Got after that App."

Rivalry games are always bound to bring about some solid trolls, and the "Battle of the Bricks" between Ohio and Miami (Ohio) was no different. The Bobcats came out on top with the help of a late Parker Navarro touchdown pass, with the quarterback finding Rodney Harris II for a 49-yard score to put the home squad ahead with 2:15 to play.

After the game, Ohio told its rivals to "hit the bricks" in a post with an assortment of Bobcat-themed memes.

UConn pulled off a pretty nifty comeback against Duke at home, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to put themselves ahead for good. Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-39 passing, and Bryun Parham forced a crucial fumble with Duke in UConn territory with less than a minute to go.

After the game, UConn co-opted Duke's devil motif, with linebacker Oumar Diomande holding up a trident.

Quincy Craig's second touchdown of the game came on a 24-yard run with 39 seconds left, giving Arizona a nailbiting win over Kansas. Noah Fifita threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Wildcats' social media team subtly trolled Kansas after the game, referencing their "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" slogan.