Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the college football season provided, as always, a bounty of incredible moments and memorable quotes.

The postgame news conference is an opportunity for coaches to send a message -- to fans, to media, to players, or anyone else. Some coaches seize such opportunities with their wit. Others opt for pure candor. But regardless of the tactic, this week offered up another set of quality quips from coaches after big games.

Here are some of the best of the best in postgame verbiage from around the college football world in Week 11.

"I've seen a lot of stuff in my day, I've never seen anything like this." -- Indiana HC Curt Cignetti

Indiana's win over Penn State in Happy Valley came in thrilling fashion. The Hoosiers responded to a late Nittany Lion rally with an 80-yard game-winning drive capped off by an incredible toe-tap catch by wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

In his postgame interview, a near-incredulous Cignetti admitted that even in his extensive career such a dramatic finish still stood out.

"When they call back in they say Houston ..." -- Houston HC Willie Fritz

Friday night marked UCF's annual "Space Game," a tradition that pays homage to the school's ties to the aerospace aviation industry. This year, the Golden Knights had the perfect opponent in town for the occasion: Houston, a school located in and named for a place dubbed "Space City."

With both schools connected to space exploration, a little trash talk was inevitable. After the Cougars pulled off the road victory late, Fritz got a jab in regarding the unlikely vehicle of the two schools' competition, referencing the fact that NASA's Mission Control Center is located in Houston.

"Our superpower is how much we love each other." -- Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire

Texas Tech moved to 9-1 on the season and shored up its position in the College Football Playoff race with a major statement win over fellow top-ten Big 12 squad BYU on Saturday.

Things clicked in just about every facet of the game for the Red Raiders in Week 11 -- the offense gained 368 yards in balanced fashion, the defense forced three turnovers and special teams chipped in with five field goals. According to McGuire, however, Texas Tech's asset wasn't any of those elements -- its the team's care for one another.

"Our superpower is how much we love each other."@JoeyMcGuireTTU postgame w/ @sportsiren pic.twitter.com/RUCZue5HLO — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 8, 2025

"It's been on there for about three weeks. I'm glad none of y'all put it on Twitter." -- USC head coach Lincoln Riley

Some numerical trickery helped USC pull off a clever fake punt against Northwestern -- reserve quarterback Sam Huard changed his number to No. 80 midseason, mimicking that of Trojan punter Sam Johnson. Nobody blinked twice when Huard lined up in Johnson's place on Friday night ... and proceeded to complete a pass to move the chains.

After the game, Riley pointed out that the number change hadn't been new information and thanked the media for -- wittingly or not -- aiding the fake punt's execution by not outing the subtle number change publicly on social media.

"I'm too old to do anything else other than play pickleball." -- West Virginia HC Rich Rodriguez

After an 0-5 start in Big 12 play, West Virginia has found a groove in recent weeks, with a win over Colorado on Saturday giving the Mountaineers back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Speaking to the media after the game, Rodriguez discussed instilling opportunities for his squad to compete in practice. "Who doesn't like to compete?" he asked, before admitting that while he enjoys it himself, the only vehicle for competition available to him at his age is a different sport -- pickleball.

"RMFW ... You know what that means." -- Tulane HC Jon Sumrall

Tulane pulled off a critical win in the American Conference title race on Friday night, downing Memphis on the road to move to 4-1 in conference play.

In his postgame interview, Sumrall used an acronym to express a phrase that might not be suitable for television airwaves otherwise. In case you don't know what RMFW, in fact, means, the "R" is for "roll," the "M" is for "mother," the "W" is for "wave"... and you can fill in the final word in your head.