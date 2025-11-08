Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Oregon will be without leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore for Saturday's matchup at No. 20 Iowa.

Moore, a freshman who arrived as the No. 4 recruit in the country, was listed as out for the Iowa game on the Big Ten availability report. He sustained an injury during practice, as he appeared in No. 9 Oregon's most recent game, an Oct. 25 win over Wisconsin.

He has 28 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks, who lost star wide receiver Evan Stewart to a knee injury in the late spring.

Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is listed as questionable for the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury, as is starting right tackle Alex Harkey. Sadiq leads Oregon with five touchdown receptions and ranks second behind Moore with 22 catches for 311 yards.