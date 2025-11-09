In one of the wildest finishes of the season, Indiana managed to keep its undefeated season alive with a late drive against Penn State. Most other teams in the top 10, though, won with little trouble. In the only top-10 vs. top-10 matchup, Texas Tech dominated BYU. And after its quarterback left the game with an injury, Virginia lost to Wake Forest in a low-scoring affair.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.
All times Eastern.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 1
2025 record: 9-0
Week 11 result: Defeated Purdue 34-10
Stat to know: Ohio State is 51-1 against unranked opponents under Ryan Day.
What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m., NBC
2. Indiana Hoosiers
Previous ranking: 2
2025 record: 10-0
Week 11 result: Defeated Penn State 27-24
Stat to know: Saturday's win was Indiana's first on the road against Penn State.
What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon, Big Ten Network
3. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 3
2025 record: 9-0
Week 11 result: Defeated Missouri 38-17
Stat to know: Texas A&M is the only team this season with three road wins against AP-ranked opponents.
What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, noon, ESPN
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 4
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Defeated LSU 20-9
Stat to know: Alabama has won eight straight after losing their opener at Florida State.
What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 5
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-21
Stat to know: Georgia's 20-point win is its largest in a road conference game since its 2023 win at Tennessee.
What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC
6. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 7
2025 record: 9-1
Week 11 result: Defeated The Citadel 49-0
Stat to know: Ole Miss is 23-2 against nonconference opponents under Lane Kiffin.
What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
7. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 6
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Defeated Iowa 18-16
Stat to know: Kicker Atticus Sappington was 3-for-3 on field goals including a go-ahead 39-yarder with three seconds remaining.
What's next: Friday vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., Fox
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 9
2025 record: 9-1
Week 11 result: Defeated BYU 29-7
Stat to know: Texas Tech has won nine of its first 10 games for the first time since 2008.
What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m., Fox
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 10
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Defeated Navy 49-10
Stat to know: Notre Dame is the first team to start 0-2 and then win seven straight since Washington State in 2016.
What's next: Saturday at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network
10. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 13
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC
11. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 11
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC
12. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 8
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Lost to Texas Tech 29-7
Stat to know: The loss to Texas Tech was BYU's worst loss by points over the past two seasons.
What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
13. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous ranking: 15
2025 record: 8-2
Week 11 result: Defeated Auburn 45-38 (OT)
Stat to know: Vanderbilt is 8-2 for the first time since 1941.
What's next: Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky
14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous ranking: 16
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
15. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 17
2025 record: 6-2
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
16. Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 18
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Defeated Syracuse 38-10
Stat to know: Carson Beck had a receiving touchdown against Syracuse, joining Cam Ward as the second Miami QB to have a receiving touchdown in the past 20 years.
What's next: Saturday vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
17. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 20
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Defeated Northwestern 38-17
Stat to know: USC is now 6-0 against Northwestern.
What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
18. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 21
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Fox
19. Louisville Cardinals
Previous ranking: 14
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Lost to Cal 29-26 (OT)
Stat to know: Both of Louisville's losses this season have come in OT.
What's next: Friday vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
20. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous ranking: 12
2025 record: 8-2
Week 11 result: Lost to Wake Forest 16-9
Stat to know: The loss to Wake Forest was Virginia's first against an unranked opponent as an AP top-15 team since 2003.
What's next: Saturday at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
21. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 23
2025 record: 6-3
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Nov. 15 vs. New Mexico State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 25
2025 record: 7-1
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona, noon, FS1
23. Pittsburgh Panthers
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame, noon, NBC
24. James Madison Dukes
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 8-1
Week 11 result: Defeated Marshall 35-23
Stat to know: JMU has started 6-0 in conference play this season. That's its best start to conference play as an FBS team.
What's next: Saturday vs. App State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
25. South Florida Bulls
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 7-2
Week 11 result: Defeated UTSA 55-23
Stat to know: South Florida has had six straight games with 450 or more yards of total offense, tied for the longest streak in the FBS this season.
What's next: Saturday at Navy, noon, ESPN2