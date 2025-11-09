Carlos Hernandez fields the punt and speeds 88 yards to the house for a touchdown for Wake Forest. (0:55)

In one of the wildest finishes of the season, Indiana managed to keep its undefeated season alive with a late drive against Penn State. Most other teams in the top 10, though, won with little trouble. In the only top-10 vs. top-10 matchup, Texas Tech dominated BYU. And after its quarterback left the game with an injury, Virginia lost to Wake Forest in a low-scoring affair.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 9-0

Week 11 result: Defeated Purdue 34-10

Stat to know: Ohio State is 51-1 against unranked opponents under Ryan Day.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 10-0

Week 11 result: Defeated Penn State 27-24

Stat to know: Saturday's win was Indiana's first on the road against Penn State.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon, Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 9-0

Week 11 result: Defeated Missouri 38-17

Stat to know: Texas A&M is the only team this season with three road wins against AP-ranked opponents.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Defeated LSU 20-9

Stat to know: Alabama has won eight straight after losing their opener at Florida State.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-21

Stat to know: Georgia's 20-point win is its largest in a road conference game since its 2023 win at Tennessee.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 9-1

Week 11 result: Defeated The Citadel 49-0

Stat to know: Ole Miss is 23-2 against nonconference opponents under Lane Kiffin.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Defeated Iowa 18-16

Stat to know: Kicker Atticus Sappington was 3-for-3 on field goals including a go-ahead 39-yarder with three seconds remaining.

What's next: Friday vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 9-1

Week 11 result: Defeated BYU 29-7

Stat to know: Texas Tech has won nine of its first 10 games for the first time since 2008.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Defeated Navy 49-10

Stat to know: Notre Dame is the first team to start 0-2 and then win seven straight since Washington State in 2016.

What's next: Saturday at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Lost to Texas Tech 29-7

Stat to know: The loss to Texas Tech was BYU's worst loss by points over the past two seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 8-2

Week 11 result: Defeated Auburn 45-38 (OT)

Stat to know: Vanderbilt is 8-2 for the first time since 1941.

What's next: Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 6-2

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Defeated Syracuse 38-10

Stat to know: Carson Beck had a receiving touchdown against Syracuse, joining Cam Ward as the second Miami QB to have a receiving touchdown in the past 20 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Defeated Northwestern 38-17

Stat to know: USC is now 6-0 against Northwestern.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Lost to Cal 29-26 (OT)

Stat to know: Both of Louisville's losses this season have come in OT.

What's next: Friday vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 8-2

Week 11 result: Lost to Wake Forest 16-9

Stat to know: The loss to Wake Forest was Virginia's first against an unranked opponent as an AP top-15 team since 2003.

What's next: Saturday at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 6-3

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Nov. 15 vs. New Mexico State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 7-1

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona, noon, FS1

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame, noon, NBC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 8-1

Week 11 result: Defeated Marshall 35-23

Stat to know: JMU has started 6-0 in conference play this season. That's its best start to conference play as an FBS team.

What's next: Saturday vs. App State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 7-2

Week 11 result: Defeated UTSA 55-23

Stat to know: South Florida has had six straight games with 450 or more yards of total offense, tied for the longest streak in the FBS this season.

What's next: Saturday at Navy, noon, ESPN2