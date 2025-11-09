        <
        >

          AP college football Week 11 poll reaction: What's next for each Top 25 team

          play
          Carlos Hernandez breaks free for 88-yard punt return TD for Wake Forest (0:55)

          Carlos Hernandez fields the punt and speeds 88 yards to the house for a touchdown for Wake Forest. (0:55)

          • ESPN
          Nov 9, 2025, 07:25 PM

          In one of the wildest finishes of the season, Indiana managed to keep its undefeated season alive with a late drive against Penn State. Most other teams in the top 10, though, won with little trouble. In the only top-10 vs. top-10 matchup, Texas Tech dominated BYU. And after its quarterback left the game with an injury, Virginia lost to Wake Forest in a low-scoring affair.

          What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

          Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes

          Previous ranking: 1

          2025 record: 9-0

          Week 11 result: Defeated Purdue 34-10

          Stat to know: Ohio State is 51-1 against unranked opponents under Ryan Day.

          What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          2. Indiana Hoosiers

          Previous ranking: 2

          2025 record: 10-0

          Week 11 result: Defeated Penn State 27-24

          Stat to know: Saturday's win was Indiana's first on the road against Penn State.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon, Big Ten Network

          3. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous ranking: 3

          2025 record: 9-0

          Week 11 result: Defeated Missouri 38-17

          Stat to know: Texas A&M is the only team this season with three road wins against AP-ranked opponents.

          What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, noon, ESPN

          4. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous ranking: 4

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated LSU 20-9

          Stat to know: Alabama has won eight straight after losing their opener at Florida State.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          5. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous ranking: 5

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-21

          Stat to know: Georgia's 20-point win is its largest in a road conference game since its 2023 win at Tennessee.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          6. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous ranking: 7

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated The Citadel 49-0

          Stat to know: Ole Miss is 23-2 against nonconference opponents under Lane Kiffin.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

          7. Oregon Ducks

          Previous ranking: 6

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated Iowa 18-16

          Stat to know: Kicker Atticus Sappington was 3-for-3 on field goals including a go-ahead 39-yarder with three seconds remaining.

          What's next: Friday vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m., Fox

          8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

          Previous ranking: 9

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated BYU 29-7

          Stat to know: Texas Tech has won nine of its first 10 games for the first time since 2008.

          What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m., Fox

          9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Previous ranking: 10

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Defeated Navy 49-10

          Stat to know: Notre Dame is the first team to start 0-2 and then win seven straight since Washington State in 2016.

          What's next: Saturday at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network

          10. Texas Longhorns

          Previous ranking: 13

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          11. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous ranking: 11

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          12. BYU Cougars

          Previous ranking: 8

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Lost to Texas Tech 29-7

          Stat to know: The loss to Texas Tech was BYU's worst loss by points over the past two seasons.

          What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          13. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous ranking: 15

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 11 result: Defeated Auburn 45-38 (OT)

          Stat to know: Vanderbilt is 8-2 for the first time since 1941.

          What's next: Nov. 22 vs. Kentucky

          14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous ranking: 16

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

          15. Utah Utes

          Previous ranking: 17

          2025 record: 6-2

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          16. Miami Hurricanes

          Previous ranking: 18

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Defeated Syracuse 38-10

          Stat to know: Carson Beck had a receiving touchdown against Syracuse, joining Cam Ward as the second Miami QB to have a receiving touchdown in the past 20 years.

          What's next: Saturday vs. NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          17. USC Trojans

          Previous ranking: 20

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Defeated Northwestern 38-17

          Stat to know: USC is now 6-0 against Northwestern.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

          18. Michigan Wolverines

          Previous ranking: 21

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Fox

          19. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous ranking: 14

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Lost to Cal 29-26 (OT)

          Stat to know: Both of Louisville's losses this season have come in OT.

          What's next: Friday vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          20. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous ranking: 12

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 11 result: Lost to Wake Forest 16-9

          Stat to know: The loss to Wake Forest was Virginia's first against an unranked opponent as an AP top-15 team since 2003.

          What's next: Saturday at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          21. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous ranking: 23

          2025 record: 6-3

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Nov. 15 vs. New Mexico State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

          22. Cincinnati Bearcats

          Previous ranking: 25

          2025 record: 7-1

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona, noon, FS1

          23. Pittsburgh Panthers

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame, noon, NBC

          24. James Madison Dukes

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 11 result: Defeated Marshall 35-23

          Stat to know: JMU has started 6-0 in conference play this season. That's its best start to conference play as an FBS team.

          What's next: Saturday vs. App State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          25. South Florida Bulls

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 7-2

          Week 11 result: Defeated UTSA 55-23

          Stat to know: South Florida has had six straight games with 450 or more yards of total offense, tied for the longest streak in the FBS this season.

          What's next: Saturday at Navy, noon, ESPN2