        <
        >

          OSU's Carnell Tate out after suffering undisclosed injury in warmups

          • Jake TrotterNov 8, 2025, 09:43 PM
            Close
              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
            Follow on X

          Ohio State standout receiver Carnell Tate sat out Saturday's game against Purdue after suffering a minor undisclosed injury during pregame warmups.

          Coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes held Tate out just as a precaution.

          "[Tate] wanted to play," Day said, "but we've got a lot of football ahead us."

          The top-ranked Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) still defeated Purdue 34-10 to remain unbeaten. Jeremiah Smith led Ohio State with a career-high 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

          This season, Tate has 39 receptions for 711 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

          The Buckeyes play UCLA next weekend.