MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil was carted off the field and into the locker room after injuring his leg in the first quarter of the Badgers' game against No. 24 Washington (No. 23 College Football Playoff) on Saturday.

O'Neil got up at the end of a 21-yard keeper, limped and then went back down and clutched his right leg.

The San Diego State transfer was making his first start since a Sept. 13 loss to Alabama, though he had played in a reserve role Sept. 20 against Maryland and Oct. 18 against Ohio State.

Freshman Carter Smith took over for O'Neil and made his college debut Saturday.

Quarterback issues have hindered Wisconsin throughout the season. Billy Edwards Jr. was Wisconsin's first-team quarterback at the start of the year, but he sprained his knee in the second quarter of the Badgers' season opener and has played only one full series since.