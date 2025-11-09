Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Carson Beck threw for a touchdown, caught a scoring pass and eclipsed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his college career as Miami used some tricks to roll to a 38-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa caught a backward pass and finished off what officially went into the books as a 3-yard rushing touchdown, while Keionte Scott had an interception return touchdown for the Hurricanes (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Keelan Marion had 116 receiving yards and Girard Pringle Jr. had a touchdown run for Miami.

The Hurricanes punted on each of their first four drives -- then scored on each of their next four possessions, with the exception of a kneel-down to end the first half. Miami had no points on its first 22 plays, 24 points on its next 22.

Elijah Washington-Baker had a 17-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left and Rickie Collins completed 12 of 25 passes for 85 yards for Syracuse (3-7, 1-6), which gave up six sacks and has dropped six straight. It's the longest losing streak for the Orange since an eight-game slide in 2020.

Beck finished 18 of 24 passing for 247 yards and a score. He opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown catch on a pass from receiver Malachi Toney with 2:13 left in the first half, and the Hurricanes were very different from there.

Scott ran back his interception for a score 23 seconds later as Miami -- which lost at Syracuse last year, costing it a trip to the ACC title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff -- went into the break leading 14-0.

Beck connected with Marion for a 61-yard touchdown in the third. That play pushed Beck over the 10,000-yard passing mark in his career; the only other active quarterback with that many yards entirely at the FBS level entering Saturday was E.J. Warner, now at Fresno State.

Faced with an uphill battle to get into the upper echelon of the CFP, Miami, ranked No. 18 in this week's list, could see a boost with scoring margin the rest of the way. Knowing that, Miami coach Mario Cristobal was asked about pulling some of his starters toward the end of the fourth quarter, when there was additional opportunity to create margin against the Orange.

"Towards the end of this game, we were really banged up," Cristobal said. "So, you reach a point where you say, 'OK. What is the deciding point and what is the factor going into these next five minutes of football?' I feel strongly that we made the right decision, and pulled the right amount of guys that we did."

The Hurricanes were already without running back Mark Fletcher Jr., wide receiver C.J. Daniels, cornerback O.J. Frederique and defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. -- all starters -- all due to injuries, among others. It's unclear if any will be ready for next week against N.C. State.

