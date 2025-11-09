Open Extended Reactions

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris was knocked out of the No. 14 Cavaliers' game against Wake Forest on Saturday night in the second quarter.

Morris took a hard hit as he was sandwiched between defenders while sliding following a run. He went into the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin entered the game in relief. Kaelin has played in multiple games this season after transferring to Virginia from Nebraska in the offseason. Morris was 3-of-6 for 19 yards and had 6 yards rushing before leaving the game.