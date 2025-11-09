Open Extended Reactions

The Big Ten said USC should have been penalized after having reserve quarterback Sam Huard wear the same jersey number as primary punter Sam Johnson and successfully execute a fake punt pass in Friday's win against Northwestern.

Early in the second quarter, USC faced fourth-and-6 and lined up in punt formation. Huard, the team's third-string quarterback, took the field wearing No. 80, which is also Johnson's number, and positioned himself as the punter. Huard took the long snap and then completed a 10-yard pass to Tanook Hines. USC went on to score a touchdown and take a 14-7 lead, eventually winning 38-17.

Both Huard and Johnson were listed with No. 80 on USC's game-day roster, but Huard appears as No. 7 on the team's online roster and in the game notes for the Northwestern contest. Most college teams have multiple players with the same jersey number, but often they play on different units (offense/defense).

Northwestern coach David Braun took responsibility for the play, saying USC "did legally submit that" and that "it 100 percent falls on me."

But the Big Ten cited an NCAA rule under "Unfair Tactics" that reads: Two players playing the same position may not wear the same number during the game.

"If a foul was identified when #80 (Johnson) entered the game as a punter, a Team Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty would have been assessed resulting in a 15-yard penalty from the previous spot," the league's statement reads. "The Big Ten will continue to review the situation with both institutions."

USC coach Lincoln Riley said the team made Huard's number change several weeks ago and joked with reporters following the Northwestern game: "You guys [have] got to pay attention. ... I'm glad none of you all put it on Twitter."