2025 'College GameDay' Week 12: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Week 12 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a showdown between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at University of Pittsburgh from 9 a.m. to noon ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Notre Dame at Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: Facts and stats

Notre Dame has won the last four meetings against Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame's 466.1 yards per game is the 15th-most in the FBS.

Pittsburgh's 39.7 points scored per game is the 5th-most in the FBS.

The last time Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were on 'College GameDay'

Notre Dame last appeared on "College GameDay" last season for the CFP championship game. Pittsburgh last appeared on CGD in 2022, beating West Virginia 38-31. Saturday will be the fourth time "College GameDay" visits Pittsburgh.

