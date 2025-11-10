Open Extended Reactions

As questions about his future with the program mount following another loss, Florida State coach Mike Norvell doubled down on his belief that the Seminoles will win a championship "in the very near future."

Norvell was asked Monday what he thinks of the trajectory of the program headed into 2026 after FSU dropped to 4-5 after a 24-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday. The Seminoles are now 2-12 in ACC play dating to 2024.

Norvell gave an impassioned six-minute response, in which he defended his track record while also admitting the results over the past two years have not been good enough. Florida State went 2-10 last season, after winning the ACC championship in 2023.

"I'm fully aware the outside narrative around our team is not good, around me is probably not good. That's fine," Norvell said. "That will not affect the job that I'm going to show up and do. I'm going to pour everything I have to this team with a championship expectation.

"I've actually won a championship, and we're going to do it again. We're going to do it here. That might piss people off. So be it. They'll be celebrating when we're hoisting a trophy, and it will be the belief that I see from our players, the belief that I see from our coaches, the talent that I know that our players have, and the guys that are coming to be a part of this."

Following a 20-13 road loss to Stanford last month, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement that a comprehensive review of the football program would happen when the season ends. But that has not stopped fans from questioning the direction of the program, particularly after so many disheartening losses.

When Norvell arrived in 2020, the program was at a low point. He won the ACC championship in 2023, but the pain of just missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff that season sent ripple effects through the program.

Norvell, who is 37-32 in his six seasons with the Seminoles, said Monday that he has fixed the program once, and he will fix it again.

"I've got elite level confidence for what's ahead of us," Norvell said. "I know not everybody wants to hear that. I don't care. I know what it's going to be, and I'm grateful for the opportunity that I have. Also understand that has not been good enough, right? And the results, they matter, right? But we're going to take that step, and we're going to get the job done."