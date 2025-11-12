Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee released its second set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below you'll find the full ranking as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State

No. 12 South Florida Bulls at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Winner plays: No. 4 Alabama

No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Winner plays: No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 Texas Longhorns at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana

Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

2. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0)

3. Texas A&M Aggies (9-0)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1)

7. Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)

8. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

10. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

11. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

12. BYU Cougars (8-1)

13. Utah Utes (7-2)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2)

15. Miami Hurricanes (7-2)

16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1)

17. USC Trojans (7-2)

18. Michigan Wolverines (7-2)

19. Virginia Cavaliers (8-2)

20. Louisville Cardinals (7-2)

21. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3)

22. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)

23. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)

24. South Florida Bulls (7-2)

25. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2)