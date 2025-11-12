        <
        >

          College Football Playoff 2025: Byes, bracket and new top 25

          Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, left, celebrates with Ian Moore during a 24-point second quarter against Purdue. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
          • ESPN
          Nov 12, 2025, 12:13 AM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its second set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

          The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

          Below you'll find the full ranking as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

          12-team bracket

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

          No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

          No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

          No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oregon Ducks
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Ohio State

          No. 12 South Florida Bulls at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Alabama

          No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Texas A&M

          No. 10 Texas Longhorns at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Indiana

          Top 25

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
          2. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0)
          3. Texas A&M Aggies (9-0)
          4. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
          5. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)
          6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1)
          7. Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)
          8. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
          9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
          10. Texas Longhorns (7-2)
          11. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
          12. BYU Cougars (8-1)
          13. Utah Utes (7-2)
          14. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-2)
          15. Miami Hurricanes (7-2)
          16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1)
          17. USC Trojans (7-2)
          18. Michigan Wolverines (7-2)
          19. Virginia Cavaliers (8-2)
          20. Louisville Cardinals (7-2)
          21. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3)
          22. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)
          23. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)
          24. South Florida Bulls (7-2)
          25. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2)