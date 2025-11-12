Open Extended Reactions

Few college football games can match the pageantry and tradition of the annual meeting between Army and Navy. One of those traditions? Both programs going all out for the rivalry with memorable uniforms.

Army's uniforms for the 2025 game -- revealed on Wednesday with a two and a half minute cinematic video -- are no different.

This year, the Black Knights' look for the game will take on something of a throwback theme, paying tribute to the Army's 250th birthday, which will come on July 4th next summer.

The uniform features a marble base color on the jersey and pants, a nod to the marble headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. The numbers and typography are themed on the United States Constitution, with hints of purple throughout. Purple was originally used for the Military Badge for Merit in the Revolutionary War, and now it is the color of the Purple Heart.

We're humbled and honored to represent the Army's 250 years of unwavering service to the Nation and unparalleled sacrifice on Dec. 13 in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/1F3lFJY67z — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 12, 2025

Sleek silver helmets include an espontoon emblem running though the center, a nod to the Army's status as the tip of the spear for the country's armed forces, as well as the U.S. Army seal on the lids' sides.

Other details found on the uniform include a "1775" marker on the back of the helmets (paying homage to the year the Continental Army was established), a chain emblem on the jersey's collar logo (a reference to the 75-ton "Great Chain" that stretched across the Hudson River from West Point during the Revolution and helped prevent the British from controlling the key waterway) and the Great Seal of the United States on the left shoulder.

This year will mark the Black Knights' first all-white look for Army-Navy since the program's 2021 jerseys. The Midshipmen have yet to reveal their jerseys for the game, a fact they noted with a post on X referencing the game's tradition of the winning team's alma mater being played second.