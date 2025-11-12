Three days after the Big Ten said USC should have been penalized for a fake punt pass in Friday's 38-17 win against Northwestern, the Trojans have answered back.

USC pulled off the fake punt by having reserve quarterback Sam Huard wear the same jersey number (No. 80) as primary punter Sam Johnson. Huard was listed as No. 7 in the game notes for the Northwestern matchup.

Facing a fourth-and-6 early in the second quarter against the Wildcats, Huard came into the game wearing No. 80 and completed a pass to give the Trojans a first down. They wound up scoring on the drive to take a 14-7 lead.

On Sunday, the Big Ten cited an NCAA rule under "Unfair Tactics" that reads: "Two players playing the same position may not wear the same number during the game." They added that there should have been a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct assessed against USC.

The Trojans responded to the news Wednesday, posting a video of Huard and Johnson at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf store on campus. A barista takes a drink to the counter labeled "Sam #80," however, Huard and Johnson both grab it.

easy to get confused 8⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/WN0iiQ6nJ6 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 12, 2025

"Number 80?" Huard says, while Johnson replies: "For Sam." The barista then brings out another drink and calls out "Sam No. 7," prompting Huard to take it.

As the two step away, Huard tells Johnson: "Nice pass the other day." The punter responds with: "Nice punts."

USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed after Friday's game that they had switched Huard's number several weeks ago. Northwestern coach David Braun added that USC "did legally submit that" as it appeared on the game-day roster at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He also took responsibility for the deception succeeding.

"And the lesson I've learned in that for the rest of my career is we arrive at a facility, we will go over that with a fine-tooth comb and look for any of those potential issues," Braun said.