Baylor athletic director and College Football Playoff chairman Mack Rhoades is taking a leave of absence from his position at the school for personal reasons, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Rhoades told ESPN that he initiated the leave but declined to explain why. Baylor also released a statement acknowledging Rhoades was on leave but declined to comment further.

Rhoades is expected to be replaced in his roles as CFP chairman and committee member. Typically, the requirement for athletic directors on the group is to be active, "sitting" athletic directors.

The 12-person group was already one member short this season after committee member Randall McDaniel also stepped away last month for personal reasons.

Baylor had previously confirmed multiple reports of an internal investigation into a confrontation Rhoades allegedly had with tight end Michael Trigg about the color of the shirt he was wearing during the Bears' Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. The school had issued a release saying the incident was "thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University polices, appropriate actions were taken and the matter is now closed."