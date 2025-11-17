Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M's Saturday began with reports about a contract extension for coach Mike Elko, continued with the team falling behind 30-3 to South Carolina on its home field and ended with the team capping the biggest comeback in its history.

Although the Aggies left Kyle Field at 10-0 for the first time since 1992, they have areas to improve as the most important games, including their first College Football Playoff appearance, are ahead. Texas A&M's defense was inconsistent Saturday and has been for much of the season. Quarterback Marcel Reed showed a bit of everything. Elko certainly will seek steadier play going forward.

Texas A&M isn't the only top-25 team that needed to brush up on a few things after Week 12. Michigan went to Chicago's Wrigley Field and committed five turnovers but still outlasted Northwestern 24-22. Speaking of turnovers, Alabama had three in its home loss to Oklahoma, half of its season total coming into the game. The Tide also continue to seek a jolt to their running game.

Ole Miss wriggled free of Florida and won 34-24 in a game in which both fan bases want coach Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels undoubtedly will be working on their red zone offense ahead of the Egg Bowl. Georgia Tech is still alive in the ACC race but has given up a combined 82 points the past two weeks.

Every team appearing in the power rankings -- yes, even Ohio State -- has areas to upgrade in the final month. Here's a look at them. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 1

The defending national champions have consistently been the most dominant team in college football this season. On Saturday, the Buckeyes easily routed UCLA 48-10, as the Bruins, minus quarterback Nico Iamaleava, managed only two first downs in the first half against Ohio State's terrifying defense. Given how well the Buckeyes are playing on both sides of the ball, it's difficult to discern any one area in which Ohio State needs to improve. Instead, the talented Buckeyes simply have to find a way to play up to their capability when they travel to Michigan in two weeks. Over the four straight losses to the Wolverines, Ohio State has inexplicably saved its worst for Michigan, culminating with last year's stunning loss as a three-touchdown favorite. The unbeaten Buckeyes have already all but clinched a spot in the playoff. But if they want to eradicate the losing streak to Michigan on the way to the postseason, the Buckeyes have to keep their edge against their archrival. -- Jake Trotter

Previous ranking: 3

After a tight first half against Wisconsin, Indiana needed no tiptoeing heroics as it pulled away behind Heisman Trophy contender Fernando Mendoza, who completed 22 of 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. The Hoosiers improved to 11-0 for the first time, a season after starting 10-0 for the first time. Indiana doesn't have an obvious area for improvement as much as it needs a break, since injuries are piling up. All-Big Ten defensive end Mikail Kamara left Saturday's game because of a lingering shoulder stinger. Indiana again played without starting guard Drew Evans and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, both of whom should return for the Big Ten championship game at the latest. After averaging only 2.2 yards per rush against a stout Wisconsin defense, Indiana needs to get its offensive line healthy and its run game rebooted. Fortunately for IU, it has only one game before the Big Ten championship. -- Rittenberg

Texas A&M's Marcel Reed passed for a whopping 439 yards and three touchdowns in a huge comeback victory against South Carolina. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 2

The Aggies made all kinds of history Saturday in their 31-30 win over South Carolina, including becoming the first SEC team in 287 tries over the past 20 years to erase a 27-point deficit. Marcel Reed had a horrific first half, going 6-of-19 with two interceptions, then was 16-of-20 with three touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 439 yards. It's fair to say Mike Elko would love to see a little more consistency, but at 10-0 and No. 3 in the CFP rankings, he's more than happy with the finishes. One puzzling stat: Texas A&M is 134th in red zone scoring defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.6% of trips, yet it has the nation's top third-down defense with a conversion just 24% of the time. The Aggies get a tune-up against 1-10 Samford this week at Kyle Field before a huge showdown with Texas in Austin on Nov. 28. -- Dave Wilson

Previous ranking: 5

The Bulldogs seem to be getting better on defense every week, but there are still improvements to be made. After struggling to sack the quarterback, Georgia had six combined in its past two games against Mississippi State and Texas. The Bulldogs also weren't very good on third down earlier in the season, but the other Bulldogs and Longhorns were a combined 10-for-28 on third down. Younger players such as Quintavius Johnson and Zayden Walker are getting more snaps up front, and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has improved after struggling earlier in the season. Linebacker CJ Allen, the Bulldogs' best defender, injured his left knee against Texas and didn't return. Allen was scheduled to have an MRI, but he told Smart his knee felt good after the game. -- Mark Schlabach

Previous ranking: 6

The Red Raiders blew out another Big 12 foe, rolling to a 48-9 rout of UCF in a home finale in which they led 38-2 at halftime. First-year offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich keeps adding new wrinkles to this offensive attack and found some good answers Saturday for Tech's struggles with finishing drives in the red zone, including getting speedy receiver Reggie Virgil involved in the run game and unveiling a Wildcat package for Heisman hopeful linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Quarterback Behren Morton continuing to stack quality starts since returning to the lineup is clearly helping this unit find its rhythm. Now it's time to chase championships after achieving Texas Tech's first 10-win season since 2008. -- Max Olson

Previous ranking: 7

As electrifying as the Ole Miss offense has been this season, the defense has been inconsistent -- particularly in SEC play. That showed itself again in a 34-24 comeback win over Florida on Saturday. Though the Gators have struggled on offense for the bulk of the season, they had success with explosive plays in the first half, as DJ Lagway hurt the Rebels with his arm and legs. Ole Miss tightened up in the second half to pull out a win. But the uneven performance has become a bit of a trend. Ole Miss ranks No. 11 in scoring defense in its SEC games, giving up an average of 25.6 points. Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida all scored more points than their season SEC average when they played Ole Miss. Plus, the defense has forced only eight turnovers all season. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 8

The Ducks got a bit of a tough draw having to play on a Friday night after traveling to Iowa the week before, but their performance did not suffer. Oregon outgained Minnesota by over 300 yards on its way to a dominant 42-13 win over the Gophers. Given that the Ducks were missing key players in wide receiver Dakorien Moore as well as wideout Gary Bryant Jr., the fact that the Oregon offense was still able to produce 510 yards speaks to its depth and talent. The health of those wide receivers will be a crucial part of the Ducks' stretch run and into the College Football Playoff. Perhaps the only nitpick for Dan Lanning's team is its red zone defense, which even though it has allowed only 19 trips all season, has also given up 14 touchdowns and only once was able to stop a team from scoring any points -- that's one of the 10 worst marks in the country. That might not mean much (undefeated Texas A&M is also in the bottom 10 in the stat), but as Oregon plays better opponents, it is something to watch. -- Paolo Uggetti

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes in for a touchdown in a win against Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 12

Who expected Oklahoma's biggest win in years to come in a game in which it had its lowest yardage total (212) in years? The Sooners shined on special teams and defense against Alabama and avoided the big mistakes on offense that normally doom teams on the road. The key now is to get John Mateer and the offense on a similar trajectory for home games against Missouri and LSU that could propel OU into the CFP. Mateer has only two touchdown passes in his past five starts and has eclipsed 200 passing yards only once in the past four games. Although Mateer had a magical 20-yard touchdown run at Alabama, Oklahoma averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. A stronger offensive performance is needed to finish off a 10-2 regular season. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 4

Coach Kalen DeBoer's imperfect team had gotten through the SEC gauntlet largely because of how it started games and how it took care of the ball. Alabama had only six turnovers, tied for third fewest nationally, and had outscored opponents 179-71 in the first half of games. But the Tide committed three turnovers in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma, including an 87-yard Ty Simpson interception returned for a touchdown that put the Sooners up 10-0. Despite outgaining Oklahoma 406-212, Alabama's inability to hang onto the ball or sustain drives in the second half led to its first home loss under DeBoer. The Tide also must brush up their special teams play after a fumble on a punt return and a bad operation on a field goal attempt at the end of the first half. The run game remains an area of concern, as Alabama averaged only 2.4 yards per rush. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 9

For all intents and purposes, Notre Dame's evaluation period is over. It closed out the meat of its season with an emphatic 37-15 win at Pitt in which CJ Carr threw a pair of touchdowns, Jeremiyah Love cemented himself as a Heisman contender, the special teams was big, and the defense held the Panthers to only 219 yards of offense, an 0-for-13 mark on third down and racked up four sacks. It was a near perfect performance by the Irish. Now, they wrap up with games against Boston College and Stanford in which they should be heavily favored and ... they wait. Assuming Notre Dame finishes the season 10-2, it should be in prime position for a playoff bid, but with so much still up in the air -- how many SEC teams get in?; is the Big Ten getting at least three teams?; will there be an upset in the Big 12?; does the committee reconsider Miami? -- nothing is guaranteed. The best thing that can happen to the Irish down the stretch is a lot of chaos elsewhere. -- David Hale

Previous ranking: 10

The Cougars' 44-13 win against TCU was exactly what they needed after last week's dismal loss to Texas Tech. BYU has won a lot of close games this season, but for a team that could be in the discussion for the final at-large spot, style points now matter. This is a team that has to make its case to the committee, and comprehensive wins -- like the one against TCU -- are obviously much more effective in that process. With Cincinnati and UCF left before a likely rematch with Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, BYU needs two more wins like this one to help make its case. -- Kyle Bonagura

Previous ranking: 13

Utah's playoff hopes took a hit Saturday when Oklahoma upset Alabama, ensuring the Utes won't jump the Sooners in the updated playoff rankings. For the Utes to qualify for the playoff, they are going to need some help, and now an Oklahoma loss to either Missouri or LSU is essential. All Utah can do now is continue its trajectory. It has been dominant most of the season and now has Kansas State and Kansas left to further bolster its résumé. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 15

The Hurricanes got their offense back on track in a 41-7 win over NC State gaining 581 yards as Carson Beck threw for 291 yards and their running backs combined for 214 yards. But one of the biggest issues that has plagued Miami -- particularly in losses -- has been penalties. Miami remains one of the most penalized teams in the country -- ranking No. 94 in all of FBS for penalty yards this season and tied for No. 119 in average penalties per game (7.7). Against NC State, Miami essentially hit that average, with eight penalties for 75 yards -- including one that nullified a touchdown in the third quarter. It didn't cost Miami because it was so dominant against the Wolfpack, but there is no doubt the Hurricanes have to work on this area as they try to make a push for an at-large berth in the CFP. -- Adelson

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates a touchdown Saturday against Iowa. Lemon had 153 receiving yards. Harry How/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 17

The Trojans needed a win to keep their CFP hopes alive and though they trailed Iowa 21-10 at halftime, their defense woke up and was able to shut out the Hawkeyes in the second half and give USC a 26-21 victory that Lincoln Riley described as a "culture win" for the program. Even if he was as ebullient as he ever has been as USC's head coach, Riley did not mince words about the first-half performance, saying his team didn't play "worth a damn in the first half." The Trojans' defense, in particular, has not gotten off to great starts in several games, giving up explosive plays and putting USC in a hole early. With Oregon looming next week in what might be the biggest game yet in Riley's tenure, the Trojans cannot afford to keep starting off slowly if they want a chance to upset the Ducks and pave their way to their first CFP appearance. -- Uggetti

Previous ranking: 16

The good news for the Yellow Jackets is that in the chaotic ACC, they control their destiny. If they win this week against Pitt, they punched their card for the ACC championship game. Win there, and they're in the playoff. But those are two big "ifs" given the way the Jackets' defense has played of late. In the past two games combined, Georgia Tech has given up more than 1,100 yards and 82 points. NC State and Boston College combined to average 7.24 yards per rush on designed runs in those games, with nearly as many runs of at least 10 yards (seven) as runs stopped for a loss or no gain (eight). The past two opponents for Pitt and Georgia Tech have not shown elite run games, so perhaps there's some hope. But NC State and BC were hardly world-beaters either, and they had their way with the Jackets' defense. Brent Key & Co. need to get things figured out on that side of the ball ASAP -- or risk blowing a wide-open shot at the playoff. -- Hale

Previous ranking: 14

If the Commodores are going to win their next two games against Kentucky (home) and Tennessee (road) to stay in the hunt for a CFP bid, they're going to have to play better on defense than they did in their previous two games. In a 34-31 loss at Texas and 45-38 victory in overtime against Auburn, the Commodores surrendered 72 points and nearly 1,000 yards of offense. That isn't good enough. The Longhorns went 7-for-11 on third down, and Arch Manning threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns. Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, starting for only the second time, threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and two scores. Obviously, this past week's open date couldn't have come at a better time for Vandy's defense. -- Schlabach

Previous ranking: 11

Where to begin? The Longhorns' deflating loss at Georgia was another disappointing performance in a season full of them. Quarterback Arch Manning played better in recent weeks, but his mechanics still aren't great. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 251 yards with one touchdown. He made a poor decision on a pass that was intercepted in the red zone and was sacked three times. The Longhorns dropped more than a few passes and were penalized nine times for 58 yards. Georgia limited Texas to only 23 rushing yards on 17 attempts (including sacks), the third straight game in which the Bulldogs held the Longhorns to 35 rushing yards or fewer. With three losses, Texas probably won't make the CFP, but it can spoil rival Texas A&M's SEC title hopes by knocking off the Aggies in Austin on Nov. 28. -- Schlabach

Previous ranking: 18

The Wolverines remain alive in the playoff picture, but they have to clean up the turnovers. Michigan escaped Wrigley Field with a 24-22 victory over Northwestern, despite coughing the ball up five times, including on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter. Freshman Bryce Underwood threw two bad interceptions, then tried to hand the ball off too high on fourth-and-1, leading to a Northwestern fumble recovery. Underwood did bounce back to guide the Wolverines on a winning drive, capped with Dominic Zvada's 31-yard field goal as time expired. The Wolverines were able to overcome the turnovers against Northwestern. But they won't be able to survive that again in two weeks when top-ranked Ohio State visits Ann Arbor. -- Trotter

Previous ranking: 21

The Cavaliers played their most complete game of the season in a 34-17 win over Duke, and reestablished their run game, gaining 224 yards. But coach Tony Elliott has emphasized learning how to finish games, and that is certainly an area to work on during the open date -- as they face rival Virginia Tech on the final weekend of the regular season. A win clinches a spot in the ACC title game. Virginia took a 31-3 lead into the fourth quarter, but Duke scored two touchdowns in less than a minute -- one off a pick-six -- that gave the Blue Devils new life. Elliott noticed his team relaxed for just a bit with the big lead. But he also noticed after Duke made it a two-score game, his team regrouped to finish out the victory. Virginia cannot afford any letups against the Hokies -- Virginia Tech is in the midst of a tough season, but the Hokies have won 19 of the past 20 games in the rivalry. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 22

Tennessee rolled to a 42-9 win over New Mexico State on Saturday; the Volunteers averaged 6.3 yards per carry with a nicely balanced 219 passing yards and 194 rushing yards. But the Vols did give up 313 passing yards, which didn't alleviate doubts about the defense. It picked off two passes, made seven tackles for loss and forced four turnovers on downs, but defense has been a major issue all season, and this game only alleviated that concern so much. Beating Florida and especially Vanderbilt to finish the season will require more stops than the Vols tend to make. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: NR

The Dukes put together their most complete performance to date in a 58-10 victory over App State on Saturday. Their Alonza Barnett III-led offense got on a run of nine consecutive scoring drives and put up 627 total yards, and the defense gave up a mere 29 yards through three quarters and held Sun Belt leading rusher Rashod Dubinion to a season-low 25 yards. After their biggest blowout win in Sun Belt play since moving up to FBS in 2022, Bob Chesney's squad has won eight in a row. If this team can stay healthy and maintain this momentum against Washington State and Coastal Carolina, it will continue playing its way into serious CFP consideration. -- Olson

Freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker is making a name for himself with 3,000 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Previous ranking: 24

What a season it has been for the Mean Green, with their high-flying offense led by Drew Mestemaker, the overnight sensation who didn't even start in high school. Behind coach Eric Morris, North Texas is 9-1 with the country's top scoring offense (45.3 points per game) and Mestemaker has thrown for 3,000 yards, with 23 touchdowns (four more rushing) and four interceptions. But the run defense has been a bit of an Achilles' heel, including giving up more than 300 yards to three different teams this season: Army (387), Navy (311) and South Florida (306, in its only loss of the season). As long as the Mean Green can keep slinging it against Rice and Temple, they'll stay in CFP contention. Rice, in particular, poses a threat, averaging 211 rushing yards. -- Wilson

Previous ranking: NR

Two pick-sixes and an incredible day from Ahmad Hardy -- 25 carries, 300 yards, 3 touchdowns -- gave Missouri a comfortable 49-27 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Tigers averaged 8.0 yards per play to the Bulldogs' 3.8, and they led by double digits for the final 20:56 of the game. But with a trip to Oklahoma on deck, the areas for improvement are pretty obvious. Oklahoma has one of the best run defenses in the country, and assuming Mizzou quarterback Beau Pribula isn't yet ready to return from a dislocated ankle, freshman Matt Zollers will face both the most hostile crowd and defense he has seen. He did what he needed to do against MSU, completing 8 of 15 passes for 112 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 overthrown interception, but the degree of difficulty will rise considerably in Norman. -- Connelly

Previous ranking: 23

The Hawkeyes had won 46 out of their past 47 games when leading by double digits at halftime. But Iowa failed to score after halftime, and USC rallied for a 26-21 victory. Second-half scoring has doomed Iowa all season. In its four losses, the Hawkeyes have combined to score only 17 points in the second half. They lost those four games -- to Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon and USC -- by a total margin of 15 points. With a slightly more effective second-half offense, Iowa could have easily been in the thick of the Big Ten title picture, as well as the playoff. Those hopes are now gone. And the Hawkeyes will have to find a way to score more after halftime to finish with at least eight wins for a fifth straight season. -- Trotter

Previous ranking: NR

The Illini haven't had the breakthrough season they envisioned with three losses, but they still can finish with consecutive seasons of eight or more wins for the first time since 1989 and 1990. Illinois will be favored against both Wisconsin this week and Northwestern next week, and it will look to build on its best defensive effort in Big Ten play, holding Maryland to six points and 293 total yards in Saturday's win. The Illini defense has had some difficult moments, especially on the road, giving up more than 250 passing yards six times and twice surrendering five passing touchdowns (Indiana and Washington). Wisconsin and Northwestern aren't prolific passing offenses, so Illinois has a chance to finish strong. The Illini also must push for more takeaways after recording only one in the past four games and 10 all season. -- Rittenberg