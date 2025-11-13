Open Extended Reactions

"City Edition" uniforms have been all the rage in the NBA, but how about in college football?

This weekend, Tulane will debut a set of threads against Florida Atlantic that pay homage to the city it calls home, New Orleans.

Mixing a plain light blue jersey base and several interesting details throughout, the uniform balances simplicity with intricacy. Among the most prominent references to New Orleans comes on the hand-painted helmet, which features cracks on a light grey base imitating the historic city's sidewalks, Mardi Gras beads and "Tulane" spelled out in blocky street tile font.

The jersey's sleeves and pant sides contain a pattern of wrought iron, which can be found throughout the city.

Introducing our first City Edition uniform! ⚜️



Debuting 11.15.2025#UptownFootball pic.twitter.com/mSCQyV2a9o — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 21, 2025

Tulane won't be the only team rocking sweet uniforms this weekend, though. Here are the best threads from Week 12 of the college football season.

Washington's traditional purple and gold look will undergo some subtle but strong changes for its Salute to Service game against Purdue on Saturday.

In addition to an American flag patch on the jersey's left sleeve, the usually solid colors that make up the Huskies' threads will be replaced by a digi-camo pattern throughout, which is particularly noticeable on the gold pants, jersey numbers and name plate.

Playing under the Friday night lights on the road at Oregon, Minnesota is bringing out a white and maroon uniform combination with hopes to inspire an upset.

The highlight of the Golden Gophers' look, however, comes on the helmet, which features two different emblems on either side. The school's traditional block M logo is on one side, while on the other side of the lid's gold and maroon center stripe is a more alternative motif -- an oversized head of the school's mascot, Goldy Gopher.

Also joining the memorable helmets club in Week 12 is Virginia, who will be going with a script look against Duke.

The Cavaliers' pairing of a white jersey and navy blue pants is conventional enough, but the new lids -- which feature the school's name written across the side in a clean font with a navy blue outline -- complete the look.

North Carolina has found a groove over the last few weeks under head coach Bill Belichick, recording back-to-back wins for the team's first conference victories of the season. The Tar Heels are looking to keep the good vibes going with their threads for Saturday.

Facing Wake Forest on the road in an in-state rivalry clash, North Carolina is bringing out its throwback uniforms. The threads offer some slight vintage tweaks to the Tar Heels' classic Carolina blue and white look, namely a blocky number font with dark shadowing on the numbers.

Back to the Throwbacks. ❄️



Rocking Blue. White. Blue at Wake Forest. pic.twitter.com/zxlSISAF1W — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 13, 2025

Sometimes, keeping it simple produces the best results, and such logic is the case for UTEP's uniforms against Missouri State.

Going with an all-white combination, the Miners' blue and orange numbers and shoulder stripes pop against the plain background. The helmets adhere to the straightforward theme, with a matte navy base overlayed by white player numbers on the side and an orange-white-orange triple center stripe.