Most receiving touchdowns in a college football game

Some records seem virtually unbreakable. That's definitely the case with Rashaun Woods' record performance at SMU.

The former Oklahoma State wide receiver torched the Mustangs defense for 232 yards on 13 catches and an absurd seven touchdowns in a 52-6 win on Sept. 20, 2003.

Woods' touchdowns came on catches of 2, 10, 34, 32, 25, 5 and 11 yards. Five of his seven scores came in the first half.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound wideout accounted for 42 points, 72.4% of the points scored that game.

Woods remains the only player to catch more than five touchdowns in a game. Here is a look at the most receiving touchdowns in a single game in FBS history:

