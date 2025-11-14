Open Extended Reactions

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is progressing toward returning to play on Saturday, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel.

There's optimism Morris will start for Virginia at Duke as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol. A final decision on his status isn't expected until game time, sources added.

Morris exited last week's loss to Wake Forest after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the game, finishing 3-of-6 for 19 yards and 6 rushing yards before his injury.

If Morris is not cleared to play, backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin will get the nod. The sophomore came on in relief of Morris last week but could never get the Virginia offense going, finishing 18-of-28 for 145 yards and 49 yards rushing, though he lost two costly fumbles in the 16-9 loss.

The loss ended Virginia's seven-game winning streak and was its first in ACC play. The Cavaliers are now in a five-way tie atop the ACC standings with four other teams that have one conference loss, including Saturday's opponent Duke.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this story.