Where college football's top 20 freshmen rank after two months

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer portal captures a lot of attention, but developing freshmen into impactful players remains the foundation for many of the nation's best programs.

This year, highly touted prospects have become nationally recognized names and statistical leaders in a matter of weeks. But there are also less-heralded freshmen stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.

Here's a look at our expanded top 20 through Week 12, which includes two new entries in the top 5.

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even as the Hurricanes' season has teetered following losses to Louisville and SMU, Toney has remained solid, leading all freshman receivers in snaps, targets and receptions (59) through 10 games.

Toney has also shown up against Miami's toughest opponents, which includes back-to-back 100-yard outings against Florida State and Louisville in October. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Toney has become Carson Beck's most reliable target and one of the ACC's most productive receivers, ranking fourth in catches and seventh in yards (698) among conference pass catchers through 10 games. He has added five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in his rookie season. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

play 0:33 Miami pulling closer on Malachi Toney's TD Malachi Toney runs to the edge with speed to get Miami back in the Game 24-21.

Bachmeier finally stumbled in BYU's 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, but he rebounded nicely in Saturday's win vs. TCU with 296 yards passing and another 59 yards and a score on the ground. He led a win over Colorado on the road with a productive performance, then two weeks later found a way to lead BYU to a gutsy 33-27 double-overtime win over Arizona on the road even when he didn't have his best stuff, completing just 41.4% of his passes and throwing a season-high two picks.

Bachmeier's 79.5 QBR ranks 15th among all college quarterbacks. After Jake Retzlaff's late summer transfer to Tulane, Bachmeier was thrust into the starting job and led the Cougars to a 8-0 start. He has emerged as a dual threat with more than 2,600 all-purpose yards through 10 games, flashing an impressive skill set but equally striking leadership qualities to build around in Provo.

The former four-star Jackson chose to stay home and attend Ohio State despite offers from Georgia, Alabama and plenty of other top-tier programs, then became the first Buckeyes runner to run for more than 100 yards in each of his first two games. The 6-foot, 217-pounder has been a revelation in Ryan Day's offense, wrestling reps away from James Peoples and CJ Donaldson to lead the team in rushing (725 yards) at more than six yards per carry. In Saturday's win over UCLA, he topped 100 yards for the fourth time this season.

Jackson is a dynamic big-play threat who is also plenty willing to bang inside the tackles and also move the chains as a pass catcher. Jackson surged for 105 yards on 8.1 yards per carry in Ohio State's 38-14 win over Penn State. He has handled the increased workload with ease as the Buckeyes try to keep the pressure off first-year starting QB Julian Sayin.

Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, briefly signed with Oregon, then returned -- has paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty won the starting job and has authored some brilliant moments during Cal's 6-4 start. The latest: Sagapolutele threw for 323 yards and two scores to help beat No. 15 Louisville in overtime. He also helped the Golden Bears ice North Carolina in a nail-biter and led a comeback win over Boston College, turning a broken play into a 51-yard scramble TD with 1:30 to play to put the Eagles away. He has looked every bit the freshman at times, throwing multiple interceptions in three separate losses, but some growing pains are expected. Sagapolutele's command of the offense, exceptional poise, toughness and ability to create off-platform give Cal a cornerstone at the game's most important position.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Despite impressing evaluators with his accuracy and craftiness, Heintschel was still just a three-star recruit and Pitt was his only Power 4 offer. Coach Pat Narduzzi trusted Heintschel enough to plug him in as the Panthers' starter after a 2-2 start. After six starts, that decision looks like a stroke of genius, despite a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday when the freshman completed less than 50% of his passes. Pitt has ignited behind its breakout freshman, ripping off five straight wins prior to the loss to the Irish, and only one of those wins was even a one-score game. Heintschel has thrown for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns, playing with impressive vision and endearing fearlessness. He can get careless at times, but he suddenly looks like a long-term building block for a rejuvenated Pitt program.

Washington, a Maryland native who ranked No. 134 in the SC Next ESPN 300 coming out of high school, has experienced both highs and lows. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder helped deliver Maryland's first Big Ten road win since 2023 by beating Wisconsin, but the Terps have since dropped six straight. Those first three conference losses were by 10 combined points and Washington fared well, turning in his best completion percentage (73%) of the season while throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown in a 34-31 loss to Nebraska. But he threw for just 98 yards on 28 attempts in Maryland's 35-20 loss to Rutgers. Through 10 games, he has thrown for 2,294 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and is Maryland's third-leading rusher adding four rushing touchdowns.

The nation's top recruit entered the season under immense scrutiny and has made steady progress. Since Michigan's loss to USC on Oct. 11, Underwood has led the Wolverines to four straight wins, including a signature showing against Washington (21-of-27 for 230 yards and 2 TDs). The former five-star recruit was extremely accurate and poised in his progressions.