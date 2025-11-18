Where college football's top 20 freshmen rank after two months

The transfer portal captures a lot of attention, but developing freshmen into impactful players remains the foundation for many of the nation's best programs.
This year, highly touted prospects have become nationally recognized names and statistical leaders in a matter of weeks. But there are also less-heralded freshmen stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.
Here's a look at our expanded top 20 through Week 12, which includes two new entries in the top 5.
1. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes
One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even as the Hurricanes' season has teetered following losses to Louisville and SMU, Toney has remained solid, leading all freshman receivers in snaps, targets and receptions (59) through 10 games.
Toney has also shown up against Miami's toughest opponents, which includes back-to-back 100-yard outings against Florida State and Louisville in October. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Toney has become Carson Beck's most reliable target and one of the ACC's most productive receivers, ranking fourth in catches and seventh in yards (698) among conference pass catchers through 10 games. He has added five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in his rookie season. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.
Malachi Toney runs to the edge with speed to get Miami back in the Game 24-21.
2. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars
Bachmeier finally stumbled in BYU's 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, but he rebounded nicely in Saturday's win vs. TCU with 296 yards passing and another 59 yards and a score on the ground. He led a win over Colorado on the road with a productive performance, then two weeks later found a way to lead BYU to a gutsy 33-27 double-overtime win over Arizona on the road even when he didn't have his best stuff, completing just 41.4% of his passes and throwing a season-high two picks.
Bachmeier's 79.5 QBR ranks 15th among all college quarterbacks. After Jake Retzlaff's late summer transfer to Tulane, Bachmeier was thrust into the starting job and led the Cougars to a 8-0 start. He has emerged as a dual threat with more than 2,600 all-purpose yards through 10 games, flashing an impressive skill set but equally striking leadership qualities to build around in Provo.
3. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes
The former four-star Jackson chose to stay home and attend Ohio State despite offers from Georgia, Alabama and plenty of other top-tier programs, then became the first Buckeyes runner to run for more than 100 yards in each of his first two games. The 6-foot, 217-pounder has been a revelation in Ryan Day's offense, wrestling reps away from James Peoples and CJ Donaldson to lead the team in rushing (725 yards) at more than six yards per carry. In Saturday's win over UCLA, he topped 100 yards for the fourth time this season.
Jackson is a dynamic big-play threat who is also plenty willing to bang inside the tackles and also move the chains as a pass catcher. Jackson surged for 105 yards on 8.1 yards per carry in Ohio State's 38-14 win over Penn State. He has handled the increased workload with ease as the Buckeyes try to keep the pressure off first-year starting QB Julian Sayin.
4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears
Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, briefly signed with Oregon, then returned -- has paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty won the starting job and has authored some brilliant moments during Cal's 6-4 start. The latest: Sagapolutele threw for 323 yards and two scores to help beat No. 15 Louisville in overtime. He also helped the Golden Bears ice North Carolina in a nail-biter and led a comeback win over Boston College, turning a broken play into a 51-yard scramble TD with 1:30 to play to put the Eagles away. He has looked every bit the freshman at times, throwing multiple interceptions in three separate losses, but some growing pains are expected. Sagapolutele's command of the offense, exceptional poise, toughness and ability to create off-platform give Cal a cornerstone at the game's most important position.
5. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pittsburgh Panthers
Despite impressing evaluators with his accuracy and craftiness, Heintschel was still just a three-star recruit and Pitt was his only Power 4 offer. Coach Pat Narduzzi trusted Heintschel enough to plug him in as the Panthers' starter after a 2-2 start. After six starts, that decision looks like a stroke of genius, despite a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday when the freshman completed less than 50% of his passes. Pitt has ignited behind its breakout freshman, ripping off five straight wins prior to the loss to the Irish, and only one of those wins was even a one-score game. Heintschel has thrown for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns, playing with impressive vision and endearing fearlessness. He can get careless at times, but he suddenly looks like a long-term building block for a rejuvenated Pitt program.
6. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins
Washington, a Maryland native who ranked No. 134 in the SC Next ESPN 300 coming out of high school, has experienced both highs and lows. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder helped deliver Maryland's first Big Ten road win since 2023 by beating Wisconsin, but the Terps have since dropped six straight. Those first three conference losses were by 10 combined points and Washington fared well, turning in his best completion percentage (73%) of the season while throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown in a 34-31 loss to Nebraska. But he threw for just 98 yards on 28 attempts in Maryland's 35-20 loss to Rutgers. Through 10 games, he has thrown for 2,294 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and is Maryland's third-leading rusher adding four rushing touchdowns.
7. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines
The nation's top recruit entered the season under immense scrutiny and has made steady progress. Since Michigan's loss to USC on Oct. 11, Underwood has led the Wolverines to four straight wins, including a signature showing against Washington (21-of-27 for 230 yards and 2 TDs). The former five-star recruit was extremely accurate and poised in his progressions.
While he wasn't quite as sharp in the Wolverines' wins against Michigan State and Purdue, Underwood's arm strength and athleticism are undeniable, and each week he seems to get more comfortable as a passer. On Saturday, he threw for 280 yards with a 65.6% completion rate in a win over Northwestern. He led Michigan on a game-winning drive but also had two interceptions that almost cost the Wolverines the game. Despite some growing pains, Underwood's upside has remained evident as Michigan opened up the playbook, making him a long-term centerpiece for a team with championship expectations.
8. Dontrell Glover, OG, Georgia Bulldogs
Glover was a four-star out of high school, but there were more highly ranked linemen in Georgia's 2025 class, including offensive tackle Juan Gaston. But injuries across the line, including to Gaston, left the Bulldogs unsettled up front early in the season. Glover's emergence in the interior was the calming force Georgia needed. The Bulldogs ripped off six straight wins after beating Texas on Saturday night and they have averaged 33 points per game during that stretch.
One of his best performances came in an upset win over Ole Miss in which Georgia accumulated 510 yards of total offense. Glover has been the best freshman guard in the country and has been instrumental in giving QB Gunner Stockton a clean interior pocket while opening plenty of holes for the Dawgs' rushing attack.
9. Caleb Hawkins, RB, North Texas Mean Green
A three-star out of Oklahoma, Hawkins didn't have a ton of exposure on the high school circuit, but he ripped off 933 yards and 6.3 yards per carry through his first nine games and is the leader in rushing TDs (16) in the American Conference. Hawkins enjoyed a breakout outing in a 31-17 win over Navy in which he ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on an eye-popping 33 carries. His blend of size, speed and explosive power is one of the best in college football, in any class. He also is polished in the passing game with 25 receptions for 294 yards and three more touchdowns.
Hawkins' emergence has helped ease the load on redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who is in the midst of his own ascension, throwing for 3,000 yards and 23 scores through 10 games. Together, the duo has North Texas among the class of the American Conference.
Caleb Hawkins crosses goal line for 5-yard rushing touchdown
10. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon Ducks
Good luck to any quarterback throwing at Finney this season; he has allowed only seven catches on 28 targets. The four-star and No. 36 overall recruit in the SC Next 300 hasn't shied away from any challenge, quickly emerging as the stickiest freshman cover corner in the country. Finney enjoyed a breakout game against the Ducks' toughest opponent, Indiana, including a pick-six, then he forced two fumbles and tied his season high with four tackles as the Ducks held on to beat Iowa 18-16. This past week against Minnesota, he added a sack, showing his versatility. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has lauded the 6-foot-2 corner's combination of size, recovery speed and aptitude.
11. Michael Carroll, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama has mixed and matched combinations up front this season, with Carroll becoming a bigger part of the rotation. Against Oklahoma, he started at tackle and although he did give up a costly strip sack, he also showed strong flashes when left on an island. He has impressed Crimson Tide coaches with his versatility and football acumen despite his inexperience. A four-star and the No. 1 offensive guard in the rankings out of high school, Carroll pushed for more playing time at right tackle and made his debut as a starter in a win over Tennessee. The IMG Academy product is arguably the best technician in his true freshman class with great size (6-foot-6, 321 pounds) and athleticism with a bit of a nasty streak that offensive linemen love.
12. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke Blue Devils
A three-star out of Louisiana, Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking after finding the right combination of fit and opportunity. Sheppard has amassed 700 yards and seven touchdowns on an efficient 6.3 yards per carry through his first 10 games. He became the first true freshman to start at running back for Duke in 15 years on Sept. 27 against Syracuse and rewarded the decision by compiling a season-high 201 all-purpose yards and two scores on 19 touches.
Sheppard has double-digit carries in seven consecutive games and also chipped in 24 catches. His combination of vision and quick burst stands out, and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense.
13. Dijon Lee, DB, Alabama Crimson Tide
Lee, a former five-star out of California, has played his way into a significant role. The rangy 6-foot-4 corner iced Alabama's win over Missouri with a game-clinching interception, then made his first two career starts in the Tide's next two games against Tennessee and South Carolina. Few corners can replicate Lee's combination of length, verticality and fluidity. Even in the loss to Oklahoma, Lee was active around the football and tallied four tackles.
He knows how to use his size to his advantage and has clearly earned the trust of Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Lee is a big reason why the Crimson Tide have arguably the stingiest pass defense in the SEC, holding opponents to a conference-best 161.5 yards per game. He has been targeted 20 times and only given up eight receptions.
14. Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins
For the first half of the season, Stewart and fellow defensive end Zahir Mathis formed a disruptive tandem that rejuvenated Maryland's defensive front with 10 combined sacks through Week 8. Injuries have slowed Mathis, but Stewart continues to roll right along and is now up to six sacks. That includes a textbook strip sack on Nico Iamaleava in a loss to UCLA. Mathis, Stewart and fellow freshman Nahsir Taylor have helped overhaul Maryland's defensive front, which is expected to add No. 1 defensive end Zion Elee to the mix next fall.
15. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns
Texas threw the former four-star recruit into the fire early at nickel corner, and he held his own against Ohio State in Week 1, even matching up at times with Jeremiah Smith. He later notched his second interception in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' 23-6 win over rival Oklahoma.
Opposing quarterbacks haven't had much luck beating Littleton over the top despite a steady volume of targets, and he's a willing tackler, making eight stops against Florida and seven against Mississippi State. Even in the loss to Georgia, Littleton was active around the ball as a slot defender. He ranks fifth among all Longhorns defenders with 26 solo stops.
16. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks
The No. 1 receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Moore has met expectations when on the field, but he missed the Ducks' past two games against Iowa and Minnesota with a knee injury. Prior to that, he was one of the most-targeted freshman receivers in the country, reeling in 28 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. In Oregon's road win over Penn State, Moore led the Ducks in receptions (seven) and yards (89). Even with the injury, Moore leads the Ducks in receiving yards and is second in catches, and he is an excellent run blocker. The scary part is that Moore hasn't fully found his stride. If he returns to full strength, Moore has the talent to be a true X factor in Oregon's title chase.
17. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma Sooners
Fasusi did his job in keeping quarterback John Mateer upright in the Sooners' upset win over Alabama and had his best pass-blocking performance of the year versus a formidable opponent. The five-star recruit and No. 6 overall prospect debuted against Michigan in Week 2 and turned in one of his best performances of the season. The Sooners lost to Texas 23-6, but Fasusi might be the best run-blocking freshman tackle in the country. Fasusi's pass blocking has been tested in the heart of the Sooners' SEC schedule, but he is playing arguably the toughest position to transition to for a true freshman aside from quarterback. His size, athleticism and tool set are the hallmarks of a long-term impact left tackle.
18. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange
Syracuse is in a free fall after losing quarterback Steve Angeli for the season to a torn Achilles tendon, but Samuel has been rock-solid all season. He's a very consistent cover corner, and leads his team in targets, passes defended and also total snaps, which is even more remarkable considering he's still just 17 after reclassifying into the 2025 class.
Samuel, who was the No. 223 prospect in the class, has been impressive in run support and leads the Orange in solo tackles (32) through 10 games while ranking fifth in total stops.
19. John Mills, OG, Washington Huskies
Mills was a three-star offensive tackle out of California who flipped from Texas to Washington, then enrolled early in January. He intrigued evaluators with his aggression and athleticism and has added roughly 40 pounds since high school. The added bulk and versatility encouraged Washington to move Mills inside to great results, plugging him in as a starter at left guard immediately. Outside of an ankle injury that cost him two games, Mills has been quite dependable for a Washington offense that has been above average both running and passing in the Big Ten. Mills has retained his flexibility while growing into his frame and looks like a long-term anchor on the interior of Washington's line.
20. Brent Gordon Jr., CB, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Gordon didn't have many offers out of high school when he landed at in-state Louisiana. With the way he has held up as a freshman, plenty of programs are regretting a missed opportunity. Louisiana has plugged Gordon into an otherwise veteran-laden secondary and trusted him enough to make his first career start in its toughest game of the year against Missouri. He made six tackles in the 52-10 loss, then followed that up with a season-high 10 stops against Eastern Michigan. Gordon is a willing tackler and his 30 solo stops ranked fourth on the team through 10 games. His 45 total tackles lead all freshman corners. He also has three passes defended over his past three games. With his nose for the ball, it's only a matter of time before Gordon forces his first career turnover.