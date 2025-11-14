Open Extended Reactions

Miami (Ohio) starting quarterback Dequan Finn, a seventh-year player with 8,828 career passing yards with three teams, has left the program to begin preparing for the NFL.

Coach Chuck Martin announced Finn's departure Friday, telling reporters that the team appreciated the quarterback's 11 months there, but "We will not see him the rest of the year."

Finn, who spent the first five seasons of his college career at Toledo and 2024 at Baylor, had 1,451 passing yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season and 395 rushing yards and four scores.

He last played Nov. 4 in a 24-20 loss at Ohio, throwing two touchdown passes and an interception.

"Dequan did some awesome things. He's an awesome young man. We spent a lot of time together," Martin said. "He's got a shot to play at the next level. He's going to train and get ready to go do that. We appreciate what he did for us and wish him the best."

Senior Henry Hesson will start in Finn's place, Martin said. Hesson was 11-of-38 passing for 147 yards with three interceptions in Wednesday's loss to Toledo. Miami (5-5) visits Buffalo next Wednesday.

Finn played 45 games at Toledo, earning MAC MVP honors in 2023 and leaving the school with 7,074 passing yards and 63 touchdowns and 1,840 rushing yards and 25 scores. He transferred to Baylor, where opened the 2024 season as the starting quarterback but lost the job to Sawyer Robertson in Week 3.