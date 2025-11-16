        <
        >

          AP college football Week 12 poll reaction: What's next for each Top 25 team

          play
          Texas A&M completes largest comeback in school history to stun South Carolina (2:07)

          Trailing 30-3 in the first half, Texas A&M scores 28 unanswered points to complete the largest comeback in school history. (2:07)

          • ESPN
          Nov 16, 2025, 07:25 PM

          Ohio State and Indiana both won big to keep their undefeated seasons alive, but the rest of the top 5 made things exciting. Texas A&M, after trailing South Carolina 30-3 at the half, stormed back to win by a point. Alabama lost its first conference game of the season to Oklahoma. And Georgia, after battling Texas for three quarters, scored three touchdowns in the final period to win 35-10.

          What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

          Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes

          Previous ranking: 1

          2025 record: 10-0

          Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA 48-10

          Stat to know: This is Ohio State's fourth 10-0 start under Ryan Day.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers

          2. Indiana Hoosiers

          Previous ranking: 2

          2025 record: 11-0

          Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin 31-7

          Stat to know: This is Indiana's first-ever 11-game win streak.

          What's next: Nov. 28 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          3. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous ranking: 3

          2025 record: 10-0

          Week 12 result: Defeated South Carolina 31-30

          Stat to know: Texas A&M's 27-point comeback against South Carolina is the largest in school history.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Samford, noon, SEC Network+

          4. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous ranking: 5

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated Texas 35-10

          Stat to know: Georgia has won 12 straight home games against AP top 10 teams.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

          5. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous ranking: 6

          2025 record: 10-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated Florida 34-24

          Stat to know: Ole Miss is 2-0 when trailing entering the fourth quarter this season.

          What's next: Nov. 28 at Mississippi State, noon

          T6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

          Previous ranking: 8

          2025 record: 10-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated UCF 48-9

          Stat to know: All of Texas Tech's wins this season have been decided by 20 or more points.

          What's next: Nov. 29 at West Virginia

          T6. Oregon Ducks

          Previous ranking: 7

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated Minnesota 42-13

          Stat to know: Oregon has won 38 straight games against unranked opponents. That's the second-longest streak in FBS behind Georgia.

          What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          8. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous ranking: 11

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Alabama 23-21

          Stat to know: Oklahoma had 212 yards of total offense, its fewest in a win since 2001.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Missouri, noon, ABC

          9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Previous ranking: 9

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Pittsburgh 37-15

          Stat to know: This is Notre Dame's eighth straight win following its 0-2 start.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., NBC

          10. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous ranking: 4

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Lost to Oklahoma 23-21

          Stat to know: The loss to Oklahoma snapped Alabama's eight-game win streak.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Eastern Illinois, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

          11. BYU Cougars

          Previous ranking: 12

          2025 record: 8-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated TCU 44-13

          Stat to know: BYU scored on each of its first seven drives against TCU.

          What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, 8:00 p.m., Fox

          12. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous ranking: 13

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          13. Utah Utes

          Previous ranking: 15

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Baylor 55-28

          Stat to know: Utah has scored 45 points or more in its past three games.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas State, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2

          14. Miami Hurricanes

          Previous ranking: 16

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated NC State 41-7

          Stat to know: Miami's 581 yards against NC State were its most in a conference game since 2020.

          What's next: Saturday at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN

          15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous ranking: 14

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated Boston College 36-34

          Stat to know: Georgia Tech would secure a spot in the ACC title game with a win next week against Pitt.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

          16. USC Trojans

          Previous ranking: 17

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Iowa 26-21

          Stat to know: USC has lost six straight games against top 10 opponents, a streak going back to 2019.

          What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          17. Texas Longhorns

          Previous ranking: 10

          2025 record: 7-3

          Week 12 result: Lost to Georgia 35-10

          Stat to know: The loss to Georgia was the fifth consecutive loss against an AP top-five team for Texas.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          18. Michigan Wolverines

          Previous ranking: 18

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Northwestern 24-22

          Stat to know: Michigan has won nine consecutive games against Northwestern.

          What's next: Saturday at Maryland, 4:00 p.m., Big Ten Network

          19. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous ranking: 20

          2025 record: 9-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Duke 34-17

          Stat to know: Virginia is 9-1 in its past 10 games against Duke.

          What's next: Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech

          20. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous ranking: 21

          2025 record: 7-3

          Week 12 result: Defeated New Mexico State 42-9

          Stat to know: Tennessee has 434 points this season, its second-most through ten games in school history.

          What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          21. James Madison Dukes

          Previous ranking: 24

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated App State 58-10

          Stat to know: JMU has won eight straight since losing to Louisville in Week 2.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

          22. North Texas Mean Green

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 9-1

          Week 12 result: Defeated UAB 53-24

          Stat to know: This is the first time North Texas has been ranked in the AP poll.

          What's next: Saturday at Rice, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          23. Missouri Tigers

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 7-3

          Week 12 result: Defeated Mississippi State 49-27

          Stat to know: Missouri's 49 points against Mississippi State was its sixth-best mark against an SEC opponent since joining the conference in 2012.

          What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, noon, ABC

          24. Tulane Green Wave

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Defeated Florida Atlantic 35-24

          Stat to know: Tulane is now 2-1 all time against FAU.

          What's next: Saturday at Temple, 3:45 p.m., ESPNU

          25. Houston Cougars

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 8-2

          Week 12 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 4:00 p.m., Fox