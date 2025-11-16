Trailing 30-3 in the first half, Texas A&M scores 28 unanswered points to complete the largest comeback in school history. (2:07)

Texas A&M completes largest comeback in school history to stun South Carolina (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State and Indiana both won big to keep their undefeated seasons alive, but the rest of the top 5 made things exciting. Texas A&M, after trailing South Carolina 30-3 at the half, stormed back to win by a point. Alabama lost its first conference game of the season to Oklahoma. And Georgia, after battling Texas for three quarters, scored three touchdowns in the final period to win 35-10.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 10-0

Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA 48-10

Stat to know: This is Ohio State's fourth 10-0 start under Ryan Day.

What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 11-0

Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin 31-7

Stat to know: This is Indiana's first-ever 11-game win streak.

What's next: Nov. 28 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 10-0

Week 12 result: Defeated South Carolina 31-30

Stat to know: Texas A&M's 27-point comeback against South Carolina is the largest in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Samford, noon, SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Texas 35-10

Stat to know: Georgia has won 12 straight home games against AP top 10 teams.

What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 10-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Florida 34-24

Stat to know: Ole Miss is 2-0 when trailing entering the fourth quarter this season.

What's next: Nov. 28 at Mississippi State, noon

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 10-1

Week 12 result: Defeated UCF 48-9

Stat to know: All of Texas Tech's wins this season have been decided by 20 or more points.

What's next: Nov. 29 at West Virginia

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Minnesota 42-13

Stat to know: Oregon has won 38 straight games against unranked opponents. That's the second-longest streak in FBS behind Georgia.

What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Alabama 23-21

Stat to know: Oklahoma had 212 yards of total offense, its fewest in a win since 2001.

What's next: Saturday vs. Missouri, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Pittsburgh 37-15

Stat to know: This is Notre Dame's eighth straight win following its 0-2 start.

What's next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., NBC

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Lost to Oklahoma 23-21

Stat to know: The loss to Oklahoma snapped Alabama's eight-game win streak.

What's next: Saturday vs. Eastern Illinois, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 8-1

Week 12 result: Defeated TCU 44-13

Stat to know: BYU scored on each of its first seven drives against TCU.

What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, 8:00 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Baylor 55-28

Stat to know: Utah has scored 45 points or more in its past three games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas State, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated NC State 41-7

Stat to know: Miami's 581 yards against NC State were its most in a conference game since 2020.

What's next: Saturday at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Boston College 36-34

Stat to know: Georgia Tech would secure a spot in the ACC title game with a win next week against Pitt.

What's next: Saturday vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Iowa 26-21

Stat to know: USC has lost six straight games against top 10 opponents, a streak going back to 2019.

What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 7-3

Week 12 result: Lost to Georgia 35-10

Stat to know: The loss to Georgia was the fifth consecutive loss against an AP top-five team for Texas.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Northwestern 24-22

Stat to know: Michigan has won nine consecutive games against Northwestern.

What's next: Saturday at Maryland, 4:00 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 9-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Duke 34-17

Stat to know: Virginia is 9-1 in its past 10 games against Duke.

What's next: Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 7-3

Week 12 result: Defeated New Mexico State 42-9

Stat to know: Tennessee has 434 points this season, its second-most through ten games in school history.

What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated App State 58-10

Stat to know: JMU has won eight straight since losing to Louisville in Week 2.

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated UAB 53-24

Stat to know: This is the first time North Texas has been ranked in the AP poll.

What's next: Saturday at Rice, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 7-3

Week 12 result: Defeated Mississippi State 49-27

Stat to know: Missouri's 49 points against Mississippi State was its sixth-best mark against an SEC opponent since joining the conference in 2012.

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Florida Atlantic 35-24

Stat to know: Tulane is now 2-1 all time against FAU.

What's next: Saturday at Temple, 3:45 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 4:00 p.m., Fox