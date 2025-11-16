Ohio State and Indiana both won big to keep their undefeated seasons alive, but the rest of the top 5 made things exciting. Texas A&M, after trailing South Carolina 30-3 at the half, stormed back to win by a point. Alabama lost its first conference game of the season to Oklahoma. And Georgia, after battling Texas for three quarters, scored three touchdowns in the final period to win 35-10.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.
All times Eastern.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 1
2025 record: 10-0
Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA 48-10
Stat to know: This is Ohio State's fourth 10-0 start under Ryan Day.
What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers
Previous ranking: 2
2025 record: 11-0
Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin 31-7
Stat to know: This is Indiana's first-ever 11-game win streak.
What's next: Nov. 28 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC
3. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 3
2025 record: 10-0
Week 12 result: Defeated South Carolina 31-30
Stat to know: Texas A&M's 27-point comeback against South Carolina is the largest in school history.
What's next: Saturday vs. Samford, noon, SEC Network+
4. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 5
2025 record: 9-1
Week 12 result: Defeated Texas 35-10
Stat to know: Georgia has won 12 straight home games against AP top 10 teams.
What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
5. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 6
2025 record: 10-1
Week 12 result: Defeated Florida 34-24
Stat to know: Ole Miss is 2-0 when trailing entering the fourth quarter this season.
What's next: Nov. 28 at Mississippi State, noon
T6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 8
2025 record: 10-1
Week 12 result: Defeated UCF 48-9
Stat to know: All of Texas Tech's wins this season have been decided by 20 or more points.
What's next: Nov. 29 at West Virginia
T6. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 7
2025 record: 9-1
Week 12 result: Defeated Minnesota 42-13
Stat to know: Oregon has won 38 straight games against unranked opponents. That's the second-longest streak in FBS behind Georgia.
What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS
8. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 11
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Alabama 23-21
Stat to know: Oklahoma had 212 yards of total offense, its fewest in a win since 2001.
What's next: Saturday vs. Missouri, noon, ABC
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 9
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Pittsburgh 37-15
Stat to know: This is Notre Dame's eighth straight win following its 0-2 start.
What's next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., NBC
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 4
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Lost to Oklahoma 23-21
Stat to know: The loss to Oklahoma snapped Alabama's eight-game win streak.
What's next: Saturday vs. Eastern Illinois, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
11. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 12
2025 record: 8-1
Week 12 result: Defeated TCU 44-13
Stat to know: BYU scored on each of its first seven drives against TCU.
What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, 8:00 p.m., Fox
12. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous ranking: 13
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
13. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 15
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Baylor 55-28
Stat to know: Utah has scored 45 points or more in its past three games.
What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas State, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2
14. Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 16
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated NC State 41-7
Stat to know: Miami's 581 yards against NC State were its most in a conference game since 2020.
What's next: Saturday at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous ranking: 14
2025 record: 9-1
Week 12 result: Defeated Boston College 36-34
Stat to know: Georgia Tech would secure a spot in the ACC title game with a win next week against Pitt.
What's next: Saturday vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
16. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 17
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Iowa 26-21
Stat to know: USC has lost six straight games against top 10 opponents, a streak going back to 2019.
What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS
17. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 10
2025 record: 7-3
Week 12 result: Lost to Georgia 35-10
Stat to know: The loss to Georgia was the fifth consecutive loss against an AP top-five team for Texas.
What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ABC
18. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 18
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Northwestern 24-22
Stat to know: Michigan has won nine consecutive games against Northwestern.
What's next: Saturday at Maryland, 4:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
19. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous ranking: 20
2025 record: 9-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Duke 34-17
Stat to know: Virginia is 9-1 in its past 10 games against Duke.
What's next: Nov. 29 vs. Virginia Tech
20. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 21
2025 record: 7-3
Week 12 result: Defeated New Mexico State 42-9
Stat to know: Tennessee has 434 points this season, its second-most through ten games in school history.
What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7:30 p.m., ABC
21. James Madison Dukes
Previous ranking: 24
2025 record: 9-1
Week 12 result: Defeated App State 58-10
Stat to know: JMU has won eight straight since losing to Louisville in Week 2.
What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
22. North Texas Mean Green
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 9-1
Week 12 result: Defeated UAB 53-24
Stat to know: This is the first time North Texas has been ranked in the AP poll.
What's next: Saturday at Rice, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
23. Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 7-3
Week 12 result: Defeated Mississippi State 49-27
Stat to know: Missouri's 49 points against Mississippi State was its sixth-best mark against an SEC opponent since joining the conference in 2012.
What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, noon, ABC
24. Tulane Green Wave
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Defeated Florida Atlantic 35-24
Stat to know: Tulane is now 2-1 all time against FAU.
What's next: Saturday at Temple, 3:45 p.m., ESPNU
25. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 8-2
Week 12 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. TCU, 4:00 p.m., Fox