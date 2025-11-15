It's getting a little late in the season, but teams haven't let up on trolling their opponents quite yet.

Take the Arizona Wildcats, for example. Facing off against the No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats, their Big 12 conference rivals, Arizona gutted out a nervy 30-24 win. The Wildcats went down 14-7 in the first quarter, but scored 20 points in the second half, pulling ahead for good on a 50-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano.

After the game, the Wildcats' social media team posted a graphic of their triumphant mascot looking on as the Bearcats' mascot spilled a bucket of Skyline Chili -- Cincinnati's most famous culinary export -- on the field.

Arizona wasn't the only team to deliver an online jab on its opponents. Here are all the top trolls from around college football in Week 12.

South Carolina was up 30-3 over No. 3 Texas A&M at halftime, and if they'd scored any points at all in the second half, they would have won. That wasn't to be the case, however, as the Aggies locked in on defense and turned on the jets on offense. Marcel Reed threw for 439 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and EJ Smith scored a game-winning four-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies were in an understandably jubilant mood after the game and celebrated by re-upping the classic "look at all those chickens" Vine. They also added the Gamecocks' logo to the chair where they record all their victories and made sure South Carolina knew exactly how many unanswered points they gave up.

cock a doodle doo pic.twitter.com/t08biMIlue — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2025

STILL GOT A SEAT FOR YA GAMECOCKS pic.twitter.com/vHRbUUSgDR — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2025

TWENTY EIGHT UNANSWERED POINTS



TWENTY



EIGHT



TWENTY + EIGHT pic.twitter.com/GFSyMAWEr3 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2025

UTSA took care of business against Charlotte in a game that was never really in doubt. Owen McCown threw for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Will Henderson III rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries.

UTSA's social media team made sure the 49ers weren't about to mine for any gold with their postgame troll.

MEAC games usually provide some excitement, and this matchup between Morgan State and Norfolk State was no different. Morgan State was down 28-21 going into the fourth, but Raymond Moore III threw for one touchdown and ran for another to put them on top.

After the game, Morgan State's social media team went with a classic Uno reference to poke fun at their opponent -- and poked fun at coach Michael Vick.