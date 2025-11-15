Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin will start true freshman quarterback Carter Smith at No. 2 Indiana on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, replacing Danny O'Neil after the sophomore was carted off the field with a right leg injury last week.

O'Neil was injured on a 21-yard keeper during the first quarter of last Saturday's 13-10 win over then-No. 23 Washington. He had a towel over his head as he was carted to the locker room.

Smith made his season debut following O'Neil's injury, completing 3 of 12 passes for 8 yards while rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Also available to the Badgers at quarterback is senior Hunter Simmons, who is 48-for-95 for 485 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

For Indiana, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is doubtful to play, sources said. Sarratt, who is tied for the Big Ten lead with 10 touchdown receptions, injured his hamstring against Maryland on Nov. 1 and missed the Penn State game last week.

With Indiana having a bye next week, Sarratt is on track to return against Purdue on Nov. 28.

Quarterback issues have hindered Wisconsin all season and throughout coach Luke Fickell's three-year tenure.

Billy Edwards Jr. was Wisconsin's first-team quarterback at the start of the season, but he sprained his knee in the second quarter of the Badgers' opener and has played only one full series since.

Tanner Mordecai missed 3½ games with a broken hand in 2023. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL in the third game of the 2024 season.

Wisconsin's intended season-opening starting quarterback has been available for the entirety of only 11 of the 34 games the Badgers have played since the beginning of the 2023 season. The last time Fickell had his season-opening starting quarterback healthy for a full game was in a 27-13 victory over South Dakota on Sept. 7, 2024.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.