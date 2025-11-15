Wisconsin running back Gideon Ituka was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after taking two big hits on the same play midway through third quarter at No. 2 Indiana on Saturday.

Trainers removed Ituka's helmet as he was strapped to a backboard, while players from both teams took a knee. Ituka gave a thumbs-up as he left the field.

He has movement in all his extremities, according to the Big Ten Network broadcast.

Ituka was tackled for a 3-yard loss with 8:35 to go in the third, initially taking a hit from defensive lineman Stephen Daley. Though the refs spotted Ituka as being down, he continued to run and then was hit high by defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe as Ituka's head bounced hard off the playing surface.

Wisconsin players ran onto the field, wishing Ituka well after he was placed onto the golf cart.

Indiana won the game 31-7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.