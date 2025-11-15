Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M says a state trooper who made contact with South Carolina players during Saturday's game has been relieved of his game day duties.

After receiver Nyck Harbor caught an 80-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, he grabbed his right leg, then walked it off up the tunnel, with Oscar Adaway III following.

As they turned to walk back to the field, a Texas state trooper bumped into Adaway and wedged between him and Harbor, and then turned and pointed at the players, seemingly scolding them.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game," the DPS said in a statement. "The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."