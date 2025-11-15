Eli Heidenreich hauls in an 82-yard catch with one hand for Navy. (0:16)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Eli Heidenreich caught five passes for 146 yards and became Navy's career receiving yards leader, quarterback Braxton Woodson ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in relief of Blake Horvath, and the Midshipmen defeated No. 25 South Florida 41-38 on Saturday.

Alex Tecza carried 12 times for 126 yards, including an early 76-yard score, and caught Horvath's lone touchdown pass as Navy (8-2, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) secured a half-game lead in the conference.

Heidenreich has 1,794 career receiving yards and moved past Rob Thompson's 1,781, compiled from 1965-67.

Byrum Brown threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 136 yards and two more scores for South Florida (7-3, 4-2), which scored 22 points in the fourth quarter points yet lots its second consecutive road game. The Bulls also lost ground in their bid to reach the conference championship game.

After Heidenreich earlier career-long 82-yard catch from Horvath set up Brandon Chatman's 4-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, his 32-yard catch from Woodson was a crucial moment during an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Woodson's 20-yard scoring run to make it 34-24.

On Navy's next possession, Woodson ran 64 yards for the Midshipmen's third play of 60 or more yards to make it 41-30.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.