COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Marcel Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Texas A&M rallied from a 27-point deficit to remain undefeated with a 31-30 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

It's the biggest comeback in school history, eclipsing a 21-point rally by a Johnny Manziel-led team in a 52-48 win in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl over Duke. Entering Saturday, teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more.

Reed bounced back from an awful first half in which he was intercepted twice and had a fumble returned for a score to put the Aggies in a 30-3 hole with a dazzling second half to keep Texas A&M (10-0, 7-0) on track for its first trip to the College Football Playoff and first SEC title game appearance.

The Aggies took the lead for the first time on a 4-yard run by EJ Smith with about 11 minutes left.

Texas A&M had a first down at the 1 after that, but Jamarion Morrow fumbled on a trick play and the Gamecocks recovered with about three minutes to go.

Dalton Brooks and Cashius Howell sacked LaNorris Sellers on consecutive plays to bring up fourth-and-16 with about 90 seconds to go. Sellers scrambled on fourth down, and he was stopped short of the first-down marker to seal the victory.

Sellers threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for South Carolina (3-7, 1-7), which lost its fifth straight game.

Izaiah Williams caught a 27-yard TD pass from Reed to make it 30-10 on A&M's first drive of the second half. Reed had a 16-yard run on fourth-and-12 to keep the drive alive.

Reed found Ashton Bethel-Roman for a 39-yard TD to get the Aggies within 30-17 with about four minutes left in the third.

Reed's 14-yard pass to Nate Boerkircher cut the lead to a touchdown late in the third quarter. That score was set up by a short pass that Bethel-Roman turned into a 76-yard reception the play before.

KC Concepcion had seven receptions for 158 yards, and Bethel-Roman added 139 receiving yards for the Aggies.

The Gamecocks took a 10-3 lead when Sellers connected with Vandrevius Jacobs on a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher scores on a 14-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter of the Aggies' 31-30 come-from-behind win over South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

They pushed the lead to 17-3 when 322-pound defensive tackle Nick Barrett scooped up a fumble by Reed and rumbled 17 yards for a score late in the first quarter.

South Carolina was up by 17 late in the second quarter when Brooks intercepted a pass from Sellers and returned it 39 yards to give the Aggies a first down at the 6. Concepcion couldn't reel in two straight passes in the end zone before Randy Bond missed his second field goal of the half to leave Texas A&M empty-handed.

The Aggies' defense got a stop, but Reed was intercepted in the end zone with about a minute left in the first half to give the Gamecocks the ball again. They took advantage of that mistake when Nyck Harbor had an 80-yard catch-and-run for a score on the first play of the drive to extend the lead to 27-3.

Reed was picked off again two plays later, and South Carolina tacked on a field goal to make it 30-3 at halftime.