STILLWATER, Okla. -- The stands inside Boone Pickens Stadium are brimming with the usual unusual characters. Naturally, the fans in Section 2 NO-SHIRTY 1 are already shirtless. The most popular bananas on campus are here, too. The Kool-Aid Man, of course, is sitting just a few rows over.

This is the scene 40 minutes before Oklahoma State's Week 12 visit from Kansas State. Amid the most forlorn season in the Cowboys' modern football history, the Stillwater faithful is coping as best it can this fall, uncovering new methods to mine slivers of joy out of its football misery.

"It's Oklahoma State, man," student Alex Jackson, shirtless, tells ESPN. "We're loyal and true."

"Loyal and true" is the school's guiding motto; three words that have closed the second-to-last stanza of Oklahoma State's alma mater since 1957. Seldom, if ever, has that maxim been tested more -- from a purely on-field standpoint, at least -- than in 2025 with the 1-9 Cowboys slowly, but surely crashing toward their worst finish of the 21st century, even worse than last year's 3-9 finish.

Pete's Peelers, one of the many creative ways Oklahoma State fans are getting through the season. William Purnell-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State dropped its final nine games and snapped its 18-year bowl appearance streak in 2024. After an uninspiring 1-2 start this fall, the program fired Mike Gundy, the winningest coach in school history, three games into his 21st season in charge.

It hasn't gotten better since. After Saturday's 14-6 loss to Kansas State, the Cowboys have been outscored 268-101 in seven games under interim coach Doug Meacham. They haven't won a Big 12 game since the final week of the 2023 regular season, a drought of 723 days and counting.

Yet Oklahoma State fans haven't folded. A reported crowd of 46,340 showed up for the Cowboys' 18th straight FBS loss over the weekend, energized more by the organic movement that sprouted in the bleachers of Boone Pickens Stadium last month than anything on the field.

It started when one shirtless fan -- an Oklahoma City-area banker named Trent Eaton -- turned into hundreds waving T-shirts over their heads in the section of seats now known as "2 NO-SHIRTY 1" during a 39-17 loss to Houston. A week later, 100-plus students filled Section 124 wearing matching banana costumes; Pete's Peelers became one of the few bright spots of a 32-point Homecoming defeat when they formed a conga line as Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," one of Payne County's most sacred anthems, blared from the stadium speakers.

The party in Section 231 raged on Saturday afternoon. The Peelers were back and received a visit from university president Jim Hess. Around them all, as the Cowboys rolled to their eighth loss in a row, were pockets of other costumed students, including a group of nearly a dozen women sporting Oklahoma State apparel and searing bright orange bobs.

Not going shirtless, these Oklahoma State fans went with orange wigs. Eli Lederman for ESPN.

"We decided we needed to create something for the girls," said OSU student Lexsey McLemore, who picked out the wigs with a friend, Ava Smith, specifically for Saturday's game.

Oklahoma State is far from the only major college football program "going through it" this fall. Preseason national title favorites such as Clemson, LSU and Penn State have stumbled. Across the country, there are properly irritated prestige fan bases at Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and Florida State. Gundy is one of 11 FBS coaches fired since the start of the 2025 regular season.

But in Stillwater, the home fans have responded with creativity, drawing delight and meaning from a series of moments made possible only by the woeful season unfolding in front of them.

"The morale is pretty low right now, obviously," said Joel Sherman, a junior engineering student and one of the founding members of Pete's Peelers. "But this season has given us the opportunity to do everything we've done. I think if Oklahoma State was actually in contention for the Big 12, we're probably not doing this."

"Not even if we were in the running to make a bowl game," said fellow banana Tyler Blake, another costumed engineer.

THE MORNING OF Oct. 11 marked a historic sliding doors moment. If Eaton's wife, Michelle, hadn't answered the call, would a national movement have ever been reborn in Stillwater?

Eaton's sister, Callista Bradford, is an Oklahoma State season-ticket holder. She also has a history of riling up fans in Stillwater. As a student, Bradford, 32, was part of the Paddle People, a student group that creates noise by smacking wooden paddles against the wall padding that surrounds the field at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Bradford initially planned to attend Oklahoma State's Week 7 visit from Houston with her husband. When he backed out at the last minute, Bradford called Eaton with a late invite.

Eaton didn't pick up. His wife, eventually, did, and Bradford picked Eaton up from his house 15 minutes later. The T-shirt he would later swing above his head in notoriety was waiting in the car.

"I was going to wear my orange, Whataburger, free giveaway T-shirt," Eaton, a University of Miami grad, said. "But my brother-in-law told me that I couldn't wear that, so [there was] an OSU shirt for me in the back seat."

Bradford's seats in the lower bowl of Boone Pickens Stadium are situated diagonally across from Section 231 in the stadium's upper deck. From there, she and her brother watched Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. turn a double pass into a 63-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession, delivering the kind of jolt that has lately been all-too-rare at Oklahoma State.

But the Cowboys only mustered another three first downs before halftime. They trailed Houston 27-10 two minutes into the second half. With the program's latest fall 2025 rout officially underway, Bradford and Eaton could see the home crowd beginning to file out of the stadium.

So Bradford pointed to an empty block of seats in Section 231, and offered up a sibling dare.

Oklahoma State football has had a tough couple of years. The Cowboys haven't won a conference game since 2023. Getty Images, AP Photo

"We saw this completely empty section across from us," Eaton recalled. "My sister goes, 'I'll give you 10 bucks if you go over there and take your shirt off.' I said 'Why not?' The rest is history."

It was a nervous walk to Section 231. Bradford recorded every step of her brother's climb to the upper deck and made sure that the friends in the section around her paid attention, too.

When Eaton finally popped his shirt off and hoisted it above his head, Section 1 erupted.

"There was nothing to cheer for on the field at the time," Bradford said. "So the people in the sections around us didn't know why we were cheering. But slowly, everyone figured it out."

Eaton wasn't waving alone for very long before Luke Schneberger, an OSU student, approached him with a question: Could he join in? Soon, two became four, then six, then 10. After the stadium jumbotron flashed a shot of the expanding cluster of T-shirt-waving men, more fans raced over to join the party in Section 231, eventually overflowing into surrounding sections. In the final minutes of the game, a message flashed across the jumbotron: "New World Record (Probably) Most Shirtless Guys In A Section."

"I thought maybe three or four people would join up and then one of us would get tired and leave and then would just die down," Eaton said. "Waving that shirt gets really tiring.

"I think more than anything, people didn't want to miss out on just having some fun. It was the biggest shirtless section of all time. So they were like, what the hell? Why not join it?"

The television broadcast took notice. Social media did, too. Bradford's phone started blowing up with texts from friends and family before Eaton got back to his original seat. Days later, a Texas-based apparel brand, "Uncle Bekah's Inappropriate Trucker Hats," dropped a line of Oklahoma State hats, including one featuring a silhouette of Eaton waving a T-shirt. He got some free merch.

Since then, fans on campuses including North Carolina, North Texas, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin have initiated their own shirtless sections. Another popped up at 3-7 Michigan State Saturday night. Eaton was particularly moved last weekend when a friend sent a clip of Hurricanes fans getting in on the act during a Week 11 win.

There's dispute over the exact origins of the shirtless section craze. Indiana fans might have a rightful claim dating to an outburst during the Hoosiers' 38-3 loss to Rutgers in Nov. 2021.

But in 2025, there's no debate over where the movement reemerged.

"We're a country school with a little bit of a rowdy side to it." Bradford said. "Seeing our fans stay rowdy and loyal even though the team isn't doing what we want them to do, I'm proud of that."

DANIEL WANN IS a professor of psychology at Murray State. A devoted fan of Kentucky basketball who earned his PhD in social psychology at the University of Kansas, he has spent the past 35 years focused on the psychology of sports fandom.

While Wann's work has covered everything from superstitions to the consequences of excessive fandom to how different game start times affect fan's moods. His principle psychological curiosity lies in the simple question of why sports fans care so much and how fandom, above all else, meets many of our basic human needs. To Wann, Oklahoma State is a familiar case study.

Like the cowbells at Mississippi State, Oklahoma State's "Paddle People" have long added an extra crowd element in Stillwater. William Purnell-Imagn Images

"If you live on campus or in the town at Oklahoma State, by being a Cowboys fan, that's going to help you meet the need to belong," Wann said. "You don't even need the team to be successful to be able to feel camaraderie and association with other fans regardless of the outcome. Fandom can still meet that need to belong. It also helps people meet the need for distinctiveness."

In late September, weeks before Eaton peeled his shirt off in Section 231, Oklahoma State students Cy Barker, Hayden Andrews, Jake Goodman and Joel Sherman gathered in a house off-campus and debated that very concept, in a sense at least.

"We were sitting on a couch and one of us was like, 'What's something we could do for Homecoming that would just be goofy?'" recalled Andrews, who studies aviation management.

Barker, Andrews, Goodman and Sherman belong to the same campus ministry and attend most Cowboys home games. They stormed the field together when Oklahoma State upset No. 9 Oklahoma in the final annual playing of the Bedlam Rivalry game in Nov. 2023. Since then, they've watched the program win just one of its past 18 games against conference opponents.

From their deliberations, overalls were deemed too expensive. Pajama onesies could get hot. Andrews had a banana suit from high school in his closet. Soon, the decision was settled.

The group pulled Tyler Blake, another ministry friend, in on the plan. And in the weeks leading up to Oklahoma State's Oct. 18 Homecoming visit from Cincinnati, they extended invites to members of six other campus ministries to join them.

"The vision was just kind of built around having a handful of dudes in banana suits at the game," Goodman, a senior business student, said. "We didn't plan on anything but that. Everything that followed just happened."

On game day, the Peelers met on campus outside the Edmon Low Library. An initial group of just a few bananas quickly grew to 30 or so. Soon, there were nearly 100 of them. They marched to the stadium before kickoff alternating between church hymns and the Florida State "War Chant." Like the shirtless fans seven days earlier, the Banana-suited crew in Section 124 became the story as Oklahoma State tumbled to a 49-17 defeat.

Meanwhile, seven sections over and a stadium level up, Section 231 was bumping once again.

Section "2 NO-SHIRTY 1" might as well be the epicenter of Cowboys football in 2025. AP Photo/Mitch Alcala

Eaton wasn't on hand. But a collection of motivated fans enthusiastically took the baton, delivering a repeat performance of shirt-waving. At one point, that group included Oklahoma State women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt, who climbed into the upper deck wearing a T-shirt with the word "shirtless" written across the front. She had ordered it from Amazon that week.

"It was honestly the most fun I've had in years," Hoyt told ESPN. "Those guys were just so fun and funny -- truly loyal and true."

Hoyt's visit to the "2 NO-SHIRTY 1" crowd came just before halftime. Two hours later, the section became the site for a magical meeting of the minds.

As the Peelers' conga snaked through the stands in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, their counterparts in the upper deck took notice. Soon, the Peelers themselves were being summoned to Section 231 while Oklahoma State's shirtless devotees chanted a clear directive: "Take them off."

Packed into Section 231, Pete's Peelers, literally, peeled their costumes. Together, the two groups partied out the final minutes of the Cowboys' second-worst conference loss of the season. "We had as much fun dressing up as bananas to watch a blowout as we did rushing the field when we beat Oklahoma," said Goodman. "The score didn't matter. We still had fun."

FOR A MOMENT, the focus returns to the game. Down 7-6 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter, the Cowboys are driving deep into Kansas State territory. Not since Gundy's final game, a 19-12 loss to Tulsa on Sept. 19, has Oklahoma State been this close to a win.

Section 231 is bursting with shirtless fans of all ages and, oddly, a fully clothed Batman. The Peelers are shouting below them.

Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores drops back to pass from the Wildcats' 23-yard line. But tight end Carson Su'esu'e whiffs on a block and Kansas State defensive end Ryan Davis engulfs Flores to force a fumble. It's one of three second-half turnovers within 25 yards of the end zone.

The Kool-Aid Man joined the fray at Oklahoma State's loss to Kansas State. Eli Lederman for ESPN.

"Well, it's over now," says Blake, sliding the tip of his banana costume off his head.

Minutes later the Kool-Aid Man joins the Peelers. They sway together as Garth Brooks sings about friends in low places and chasing his blues away. They'll be OK.

Like Pete's Peelers, Eaton was back at Oklahoma State on Saturday for the first time since his October star-turn. This time, he kept his shirt on (initially) and watched from the sidelines.

Doug Meacham made sure of it.

Oklahoma State's 60-year-old interim coach is an admirer of Eaton's. Or at the very least, he's a genuine appreciator of the juice those fans delivered this fall. "Our guys felt it," Meacham said after the initial shirtless showing last month. "That was something."

So Oklahoma State brought Bradford and Eaton back for Saturday's game with sideline passes.