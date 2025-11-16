SEATTLE -- Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright left Saturday evening's game against Purdue in an ambulance after taking a big hit. He was responsive and moving his extremities, according to a Washington spokesperson.

Vines-Bright, a freshman, absorbed the blow from Purdue defensive back Myles Slusher midway through the second quarter and fell to the turf after a 9-yard pickup. Vines-Bright was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field by an ambulance.

A Tempe, Ariz., native, Vines-Bright entered the evening as the Huskies' fourth-leading receiver with 215 yards on 19 catches. He caught three passes for 11 yards before exiting the game.

Washington held a 7-0 lead before Vines-Bright left the game, and took a 14-0 lead shortly after on a 1-yard touchdown run by Adam Mohammed.