Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Forget about Kenny Dillingham leaving Arizona State.

Linked to numerous open jobs across the country, Dillingham shut down any thoughts of leaving his alma mater after the Sun Devils' 25-23 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

"I was never leaving, I never said I was leaving -- this is home," Dillingham said. "You have to continue to push and my job running the program is to push and push and push until you can't push anymore. And if I didn't do that, I'd be cheating my players. I'd be cheating my staff. I'd be cheating the fan base. I'd be cheating everybody in the city. I'd be cheating the local businesses that feed off of us winning, and then they sell more beer. I'd be cheating everybody."

Raised in Scottsdale, Dillingham graduated from Arizona State in 2013 and started his college coaching career as an assistant for the Sun Devils. After a stint at Memphis, he was the offensive coordinator at Auburn, Florida State and Oregon before returning to his alma mater.

Dillingham orchestrated a quick turnaround in Tempe, leading the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff for the first time in his second season.

Arizona State has been beset by injuries this season -- notably quarterback Sam Leavitt and star receiver Jordyn Tyson -- yet is still in the mix to repeat at Big 12 champions after the win over the Mountaineers.

"I have a lot of confidence that our administration is pushing all their chips to the middle of the table for winning football here," Dillingham said. "This university is supporting football. This university is really doubling down on what we're doing right now. That's a relief for me. I just want to be able to push this place to its limit."