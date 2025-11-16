        <
        >

          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 12

          play
          Is Texas out of the CFP conversation after loss to Georgia? (1:14)

          Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum detail why Texas still has a path to the College Football Playoff despite three losses. (1:14)

          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          Nov 16, 2025, 05:35 PM

          The most meaningful result in terms of the College Football Playoff in Week 12 was Oklahoma's upset win at Alabama, leaving both teams at 8-2 on the season.

          The win pushes the Sooners firmly into the mix for the CFP, while the Crimson Tide have lost their grip on a top-four seed -- at least for the time being. It also creates an interesting dynamic among those two teams and Notre Dame as we try to figure out how those two-loss teams fit in the postseason mix.

          The weekend's results also create a chain reaction beyond the CFP and throughout the bowl lineup.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19
          8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 20
          Noon, ABC, ESPN
          3:30 p.m., TNT
          7:30 p.m., TNT

          Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech

          Bonagura: No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Notre Dame
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: Welcome to the party, Oklahoma. The Sooners climbed to No. 11 in the committee's rankings last week, and with its win at Alabama, they will likely climb into one of the projected playoff spots when the updated rankings are revealed Tuesday. With games against Missouri and LSU left on the schedule, there are two potential pitfalls, but the Sooners will be favored in both games, putting them on course to the playoff.

          One thing to keep an eye on this week will be where Alabama falls. Georgia will be the top-ranked one-loss team, which makes Alabama's win over the Bulldogs the best win in college football this season. The head-to-head logic says Alabama will be behind Oklahoma, but as these comparisons become more circular in terms of who has beaten who, it's harder to project.

          We'll also see a new Group of 5 team in the playoff mix again this week after South Florida lost at Navy. Will it be North Texas? Or will James Madison make an appearance, representing the Sun Belt?

          Schlabach: There are only two weeks left in the regular season, but there is still so much that needs to shake out in terms of the CFP bracket. After Texas A&M's incredible come-from-behind win against South Carolina, and Georgia's dominant victory against Texas, I have five SEC teams in my bracket. I'm not sure it will stay that way.

          I left Alabama in the field after it lost for the second time, falling 23-21 to Oklahoma at home. The Crimson Tide still have to play Auburn in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where strange things seem to happen in the fierce rivalry, especially when you can't figure out how to run the ball, as has been the case with Alabama.

          The Sooners play Missouri and LSU at home to close the regular season. If they win both of those contests, they'll probably be in the playoff field. The same goes for Ole Miss, which has one game left, against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.

          Georgia is finished with SEC play and hosts Charlotte on Saturday before facing Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Black Friday. Texas A&M plays FCS program Samford at home and closes at Texas on Nov. 28. The Aggies are probably in the field as long as they somehow don't lose both.

          And what about Vanderbilt? The Commodores can finish 10-2 if they beat Kentucky at home Saturday and Tennessee on the road Nov. 29.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: The most interesting quarterfinal matchup in my pairings might be Georgia vs. Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' only loss came without starting quarterback Behren Morton and they've been dominant in every other game. And after Georgia dominated Texas over the weekend -- which should effectively remove the Longhorns from CFP consideration -- both the Bulldogs and Red Raiders look like team teams that can win the whole thing.

          Oregon also looked good Friday night in a blowout of Minnesota. Quarterback Dante Moore played what might have been his best game of the season -- 27-of-30, 306 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT -- and if can replicate that level in the playoff, the Ducks, too, are a threat to go the distance, even if there is a rematch with Indiana to navigate.

          Schlabach: My top three seeds remained unchanged, and Georgia replaced Alabama as the fourth seed, even though the Crimson Tide ended the Bulldogs' 33-game home winning streak with a 24-21 victory at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27.

          Once again, the Bulldogs seem to be peaking at the right time. Georgia's defense has been getting better every week, and it limited the Longhorns to 23 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Arch Manning three times Saturday. Georgia's offense is hitting on all cylinders with quarterback Gunner Stockton leading the way.

          The Rose Bowl committee would be frothing at the mouth over a Notre Dame-Ohio State contest, and Oregon-Texas A&M would feature two of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the FBS in Dante Moore and Marcel Reed.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Last week, it was Indiana that rescued its undefeated season with a miraculous late comeback. This week, it was Texas A&M's turn. After trailing 30-3 at halftime to South Carolina, the Aggies managed to escape with a 31-30 win. Both those games came against teams near the bottom of their league standings, showing both Indiana and Texas A&M have exploitable flaws. But maybe they'll just serve as wake-up calls.

          Meanwhile, Ohio State keeps humming along having not played a competitive game since Aug. 30. The Buckeyes are the clear favorite to win it all. That is not really up for debate.

          Schlabach: I'm going to roll with Ohio State as the top seed, especially with the way its defense continues to dominate Big Ten opponents. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are probably the top two Heisman Trophy favorites.

          I had Georgia sneaking past Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. It would be a black-and-blue affair between the Bulldogs' massive offensive line and the Red Raiders' menacing defensive front.

          Texas A&M showed a lot of heart in coming back from a 27-point deficit in the second half, but I'm not sure the Aggies are good enough on defense to slow down the Hoosiers.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Washington vs. San Diego State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Arkansas State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. East Carolina

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Tulane vs. NC State
          Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Arkansas State vs. Miami (Ohio)

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Northwestern

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State
          Schlabach: Tulane vs. Boise State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. South Florida
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Illinois

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Army
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. BYU

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Georgia Southern

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Kentucky

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: NC State vs. James Madison

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: Houston vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona State