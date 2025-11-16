The most meaningful result in terms of the College Football Playoff in Week 12 was Oklahoma's upset win at Alabama, leaving both teams at 8-2 on the season.
The win pushes the Sooners firmly into the mix for the CFP, while the Crimson Tide have lost their grip on a top-four seed -- at least for the time being. It also creates an interesting dynamic among those two teams and Notre Dame as we try to figure out how those two-loss teams fit in the postseason mix.
The weekend's results also create a chain reaction beyond the CFP and throughout the bowl lineup.
As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.
From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.
ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.
Jump to a section:
Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
Semis, title game | Bowl season
College Football Playoff
First-round games (at campus sites)
Friday, Dec. 19
8 p.m., ABC, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 20
Noon, ABC, ESPN
3:30 p.m., TNT
7:30 p.m., TNT
Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
Schlabach: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
Bonagura: No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Ole Miss
Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon
Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss
Bonagura: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Notre Dame
Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
First-round breakdown
Bonagura: Welcome to the party, Oklahoma. The Sooners climbed to No. 11 in the committee's rankings last week, and with its win at Alabama, they will likely climb into one of the projected playoff spots when the updated rankings are revealed Tuesday. With games against Missouri and LSU left on the schedule, there are two potential pitfalls, but the Sooners will be favored in both games, putting them on course to the playoff.
One thing to keep an eye on this week will be where Alabama falls. Georgia will be the top-ranked one-loss team, which makes Alabama's win over the Bulldogs the best win in college football this season. The head-to-head logic says Alabama will be behind Oklahoma, but as these comparisons become more circular in terms of who has beaten who, it's harder to project.
We'll also see a new Group of 5 team in the playoff mix again this week after South Florida lost at Navy. Will it be North Texas? Or will James Madison make an appearance, representing the Sun Belt?
Schlabach: There are only two weeks left in the regular season, but there is still so much that needs to shake out in terms of the CFP bracket. After Texas A&M's incredible come-from-behind win against South Carolina, and Georgia's dominant victory against Texas, I have five SEC teams in my bracket. I'm not sure it will stay that way.
I left Alabama in the field after it lost for the second time, falling 23-21 to Oklahoma at home. The Crimson Tide still have to play Auburn in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where strange things seem to happen in the fierce rivalry, especially when you can't figure out how to run the ball, as has been the case with Alabama.
The Sooners play Missouri and LSU at home to close the regular season. If they win both of those contests, they'll probably be in the playoff field. The same goes for Ole Miss, which has one game left, against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.
Georgia is finished with SEC play and hosts Charlotte on Saturday before facing Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Black Friday. Texas A&M plays FCS program Samford at home and closes at Texas on Nov. 28. The Aggies are probably in the field as long as they somehow don't lose both.
And what about Vanderbilt? The Commodores can finish 10-2 if they beat Kentucky at home Saturday and Tennessee on the road Nov. 29.
CFP quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 31
CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana
Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 1
CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Noon, ESPN
Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia
Schlabach: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia
CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
4 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State
CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
8 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
Quarterfinals breakdown
Bonagura: The most interesting quarterfinal matchup in my pairings might be Georgia vs. Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' only loss came without starting quarterback Behren Morton and they've been dominant in every other game. And after Georgia dominated Texas over the weekend -- which should effectively remove the Longhorns from CFP consideration -- both the Bulldogs and Red Raiders look like team teams that can win the whole thing.
Oregon also looked good Friday night in a blowout of Minnesota. Quarterback Dante Moore played what might have been his best game of the season -- 27-of-30, 306 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT -- and if can replicate that level in the playoff, the Ducks, too, are a threat to go the distance, even if there is a rematch with Indiana to navigate.
Schlabach: My top three seeds remained unchanged, and Georgia replaced Alabama as the fourth seed, even though the Crimson Tide ended the Bulldogs' 33-game home winning streak with a 24-21 victory at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27.
Once again, the Bulldogs seem to be peaking at the right time. Georgia's defense has been getting better every week, and it limited the Longhorns to 23 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Arch Manning three times Saturday. Georgia's offense is hitting on all cylinders with quarterback Gunner Stockton leading the way.
The Rose Bowl committee would be frothing at the mouth over a Notre Dame-Ohio State contest, and Oregon-Texas A&M would feature two of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the FBS in Dante Moore and Marcel Reed.
CFP semifinals, national championship game
Thursday, Jan. 8
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Friday, Jan. 9
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
Monday, Jan. 19
CFP National Championship
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
7:45 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
National championship breakdown
Bonagura: Last week, it was Indiana that rescued its undefeated season with a miraculous late comeback. This week, it was Texas A&M's turn. After trailing 30-3 at halftime to South Carolina, the Aggies managed to escape with a 31-30 win. Both those games came against teams near the bottom of their league standings, showing both Indiana and Texas A&M have exploitable flaws. But maybe they'll just serve as wake-up calls.
Meanwhile, Ohio State keeps humming along having not played a competitive game since Aug. 30. The Buckeyes are the clear favorite to win it all. That is not really up for debate.
Schlabach: I'm going to roll with Ohio State as the top seed, especially with the way its defense continues to dominate Big Ten opponents. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are probably the top two Heisman Trophy favorites.
I had Georgia sneaking past Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. It would be a black-and-blue affair between the Bulldogs' massive offensive line and the Red Raiders' menacing defensive front.
Texas A&M showed a lot of heart in coming back from a 27-point deficit in the second half, but I'm not sure the Aggies are good enough on defense to slow down the Hoosiers.
Complete bowl season schedule
Saturday, Dec. 13
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ABC
Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
9 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Arizona vs. San Diego State
Schlabach: Washington vs. San Diego State
Tuesday, Dec. 16
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
9 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. East Carolina
Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy
Wednesday, Dec. 17
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Arkansas State
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Old Dominion
68 Ventures Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
8:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo
Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan
Friday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
Noon, ESPN
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Troy
Schlabach: Marshall vs. East Carolina
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Tulane vs. NC State
Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State
Monday, Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
2 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV
Schlabach: Ohio vs. UNLV
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Boca Raton Bowl
Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
2 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech
Schlabach: Arkansas State vs. Miami (Ohio)
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
9 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: UTSA vs. Hawai'i
Schlabach: UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech
Wednesday, Dec. 24
Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Boise State vs. California
Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California
Friday, Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Ohio
Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan
Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
4:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: TCU vs. Northwestern
Schlabach: Baylor vs. Northwestern
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
8 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State
Schlabach: Tulane vs. Boise State
Saturday, Dec. 27
Go Bowling Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
11 a.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Duke vs. South Florida
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
Noon, ABC
Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Schlabach: Louisville vs. Illinois
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
2:15 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Army
Schlabach: Clemson vs. South Florida
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ABC
Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. BYU
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m., CW Network
Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
5:45 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State
Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Georgia Southern
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
7:30 p.m. ABC
Bonagura: Virginia vs. LSU
Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas
Kinder's Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Kentucky
Monday, Dec. 29
JLab Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
2 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Florida State vs. James Madison
Schlabach: NC State vs. James Madison
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
2 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Baylor vs. Kennesaw State
Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Iowa vs. Missouri
Schlabach: Minnesota vs. LSU
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
Schlabach: Houston vs. USC
Wednesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN
Bonagura: Illinois vs. Texas
Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Arizona State
Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
3 p.m., ABC
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
Schlabach: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah
Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah
Friday, Jan. 2
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy
Schlabach: TCU vs. Army
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4:30 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Memphis
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
8 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: Louisville vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri
Holiday Bowl
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
8 p.m., Fox
Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington
Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona State