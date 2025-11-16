Tennessee defensive back/punt returner Boo Carter is no longer a member of the football team, a team official confirmed to ESPN on Sunday, ending his short and tumultuous career with the Volunteers.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Carter didn't show up at Neyland Stadium for the No. 23 Volunteers' 42-9 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.

The source told ESPN that Carter had been informed by the coaching staff that he wasn't going to play against the Aggies because of disciplinary issues. But the coaches still expected Carter to attend the homecoming game and watch from the sideline.

When Volunteers coach Josh Heupel was asked about Carter's status following Saturday's game, he said: "At the end of the day, there's a standard you've got to meet to be in that locker room, so he was not out on the field with us. That will be my last response to anything related to that for right now."

Carter, a former ESPN 300 recruit in the Class of 2024, had 25 tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defended and one sack as a backup nickelback in eight games this season. He averaged 13.2 yards on 11 punt returns.

Carter didn't play a defensive snap in the Volunteers' 33-27 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 1 because of a coach's decision.

Shortly after school officials confirmed Sunday that Carter was no longer a member of the team, he announced on social media that he won't play the rest of the season due to injury and plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years," Carter wrote. "Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!"

Carter's future with the Vols was in question at the start of preseason camp after he reportedly missed summer workouts. Heupel and the team's leadership council elected to allow him to stay on the team with parameters put in place before he could play in games.

"Boo is a part of our team here," Heupel told reporters July 29. "There's some things that he's got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo."

Carter, from Chattanooga, made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2024 after starting five games. He was sixth on the team with 38 tackles and led the league with a 16.5-yard average on 12 punt returns.

The Volunteers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) close the regular season with games at Florida on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and at home against No. 14 Vanderbilt on Nov. 29.