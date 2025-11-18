2025 'College GameDay' Week 13: USC at Oregon

Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Eugene, Oregon on Saturday for a showdown between USC and Oregon. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at University of Oregon from 9 a.m. to noon ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for USC at Oregon.

USC at Oregon: Facts and stats

Oregon has won the last three matchups against USC.

USC's Makai Lemon is third in receiving yards in the FBS.

Oregon is sixth in the FBS in points allowed, giving up 13.7 per game.

The last time USC and Oregon were on 'College GameDay'

USC last appeared on "College GameDay" in 2016 for the Rose Bowl. Oregon last appeared on CGD in October, losing to Indiana 30-20. Saturday will be the third time "College GameDay" features Oregon this season.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

