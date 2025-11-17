Michigan running back Justice Haynes, who led the Big Ten in rushing before a foot injury that required surgery, likely will not return for the rest of the regular season.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said Monday that he expects Haynes to miss the Wolverines' final two games, this week at Maryland and Nov. 29 against No. 1 Ohio State.

Haynes, a transfer from Alabama, had 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before the injury, which has kept him out for Michigan's last two games.

Haynes appeared on Michigan's sideline for the Nov. 1 game against Purdue with a scooter, and he underwent surgery on his right foot. Haynes eclipsed 100 rushing yards in six of his first seven games as a Wolverine, following two years at Alabama.

Jordan Marshall moved into the top running back role for 18th-ranked Michigan, but left Saturday's win against Northwestern with a shoulder injury, after rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Moore said Marshall's X-rays came out clean and that he's day-to-day ahead of the Maryland game.

If Marshall cannot play, Michigan will turn to junior Bryson Kuzdzal, a former walk-on who had 53 rushing yards on 15 carries in the Northwestern win.