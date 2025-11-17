Open Extended Reactions

Miami nickelback Keionte Scott has a serious right foot injury and is unlikely to return this season, coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

Scott was injured against Syracuse on Nov. 8 and was wearing a walking boot on his right foot on the sideline during last week's game against NC State. After the game, Cristobal described the injury as "serious."

"It's one that's heart-wrenching. Gut-wrenching, really," Cristobal said.

Cristobal was asked Monday at his weekly press conference whether Scott would return this season, and the coach said it was unlikely but did not want to rule anything out.

Scott has been one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC this season, ranking second on the Hurricanes with 44 tackles. He also has three sacks, an interception, five passes defended and two fumble recoveries.