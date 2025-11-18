Open Extended Reactions

Last week, Army unveiled its uniforms for the 2025 Army-Navy game, which pay tribute to the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. On Tuesday, Navy followed suit with a similar theme -- and the results are similarly stunning.

The inspiration for the Midshipmen's uniforms is the USS Constitution, one of the six original frigates of the U.S. Navy and the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat. The uniforms contain several homages to the Constitution -- most visibly on the helmets, where an illustration of the ship is featured on the side.

The helmet takes on a copper color, a nod to the role the metal has played in the history of the Constitution, famously nicknamed "Old Ironsides." The ship's hulls were sheathed in copper, and a 1925 "Pennies Campaign" later helped fund its restoration.

The jersey contains two shades of navy -- a "washed" shade derived from Navy's original uniforms that represents the faded blue hue of sailors' coats, and a "nautical" shade that symbolizes the ship's hull color. The font for the jersey's wordmark and numbers is inspired by the typography of the 1794 "Act to Provide Naval Armament," which authorized the creation of the Navy's first six frigates.

Six ropes (two on each sleeve and two on the collar) can be found on the jersey, which are nods to both the original six frigates and the detailing of the Constitution's bow. The ropes contain 250 total knots, representing the Navy's 250th anniversary. Said anniversary is also honored on the back nameplates, which read "Navy 250th" in lieu of individual player names.

Other details found throughout the uniform include the U.S. Navy's monogram on one side of the helmets with a center stripe on top that resembles a wooden plank. A rope wraps around the plank six times in the front and six times in the back -- another nod to the original six frigates, with the 63 total knots on each wrapping signifying both the 63 wins Navy has over Army and the 126th Army-Navy game.

Army and Navy will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 13.