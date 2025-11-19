Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee released its third set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State

No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Winner plays: No. 4 Georgia

No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 7 Oregon Ducks

Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana

Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Utah

13. Miami

14. Vanderbilt

15. USC

16. Georgia Tech

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Houston

24. Tulane

25. Arizona State