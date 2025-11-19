        <
          College Football Playoff 2025: Byes, bracket and new top 25

          Week 13 CFP Projected Bracket
          • ESPN
          Nov 19, 2025, 01:50 AM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its third set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

          The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

          Below you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

          12-team bracket

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

          No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

          No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

          No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Ohio State

          No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Georgia

          No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Texas A&M

          No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 7 Oregon Ducks
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Indiana

          Top 25

          1. Ohio State
          2. Indiana
          3. Texas A&M
          4. Georgia
          5. Texas Tech
          6. Ole Miss
          7. Oregon
          8. Oklahoma
          9. Notre Dame
          10. Alabama
          11. BYU
          12. Utah
          13. Miami
          14. Vanderbilt
          15. USC
          16. Georgia Tech
          17. Texas
          18. Michigan
          19. Virginia
          20. Tennessee
          21. Illinois
          22. Missouri
          23. Houston
          24. Tulane
          25. Arizona State