The College Football Playoff committee released its third set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.
The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.
Below you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.
12-team bracket
First-round byes
Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.
No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs
First-round matchups (on campus)
No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State
No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Winner plays: No. 4 Georgia
No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
Winner plays: No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 7 Oregon Ducks
Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana
Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Tulane
25. Arizona State