OXFORD, Miss. -- Before sunrise on Tuesday morning, barely a day after Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin set the college football world ablaze with reports that members of his family had visited Florida and LSU, he went to the one place he figured might cool things down -- social media.

In a post on his X account, Kiffin encouraged everyone to "have the best Tuesday ever" and included a photo of a page from Brianna Wiest's self-development book, "The Pivot Year: 365 Days to Become the Person You Truly Want to Be."

"How do you know what to do next?" the passage said. "You ask yourself, honestly, what your 90-year-old self would advise you to do. What they would have wished you had done. You ask yourself, honestly, what you've sensed from the beginning. What you have ignored, what you have quieted and distracted yourself from."

Wiest encouraged readers to make two lists, one of the positives and one of the negatives, and weigh them.

"And if there is one thing on the left that overpowers the dozen things on the right, then you trust that," Wiest wrote. "You ask yourself what path will make you more of the person you are meant to be."

That is the dilemma 50-year-old Kiffin is facing. He has two potential paths.

Stay at the university in the small Southern town with the small stadium (64,038) and small (but growing) trophy case that gave him a second chance in big-time college football when most others wouldn't.

Or take a job at a bigger university with a bigger stadium in a bigger city that might provide him with a better opportunity to win an SEC title and national championship.

Who is Kiffin meant to be? The coach who has restored his once-sullied public image and seems genuinely happy living in the same small town as two of his children and his ex-wife? Or the coach whose ego won't let him pass up an opportunity to coach in a stadium with more than 100,000 seats under the brightest lights and on the biggest stage, while potentially leaving another scorned fan base cursing his name after another ugly exit?

"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."

Not long ago, Kiffin was a coach with a checkered past who many athletic directors believed wasn't worth the risk. Now, he's the hottest commodity in this season's coaching carousel after leading the Rebels to a 10-1 record and the No. 6 spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee's latest rankings.

With one regular-season game left, against rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl in Starkville on Nov. 28 (noon ET, ABC), the Rebels are in line to make their first CFP appearance and possibly host a first-round game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 19 or 20.

"I'm going to say what I've done for six years, which is not talk about other jobs and that situation," Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "I love it here and it's been amazing. And we're in the season that's the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point -- never been at this point. So I think it's really exciting, and so I'm just living in the moment that amazing."

Kiffin has done it with a new quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, who spent last season at Division II Ferris State in Michigan, and a transfer running back, Kewan Lacy, who leads the FBS with 19 rushing touchdowns. The Rebels are No. 2 in the SEC in total offense (493.8 yards) and passing yards (305.1) and third in scoring (37.2 points).

Indeed, these are heady times for a program that has won only one national championship, in 1960, in the 120-year history of the program. Ole Miss hasn't captured an SEC title since legendary coach Johnny Vaught guided the team to a 7-1-2 record in 1963, and it hasn't even played in the SEC championship game since its inception in 1992.

In an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN on Tuesday, Kiffin said he reminds his players that these are the best of times and to enjoy them.

"Hey, those good old days, you're in them right now," Kiffin said. "Someday, 10, 20 years from now, you're going to be saying, 'Man, remember that run we had at Ole Miss, and we had that Division II quarterback that would make all those plays, and the running back was leading the country in touchdowns, and there was a dog running around on the field and the players were dunking?'

"I said, 'You're in the good old days right now, so just have fun, enjoy it,' and I think if you watch our team, you see them doing that."

Will the good times last in Oxford, though?

On Sunday, Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla; his son, Knox; and his brother Chris' son visited Gainesville, Florida. Layla and other family members visited the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the next day.

On McAfee's show Tuesday, Kiffin denied that Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter issued an ultimatum for him to decide about his future.

"Yeah, that's absolutely not true," Kiffin said. "There's been no ultimatum, anything like that at all. And so, I don't know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we're having a blast. I love it here."

However, sources told ESPN that Carter is pressing Kiffin for clarity about his future by this coming weekend. Is Kiffin staying at Ole Miss or leaving for Florida or LSU?

Kiffin and Carter declined interviews for this story. An Ole Miss spokesperson told ESPN that Carter prefers for both men to focus on beating Mississippi State, which would secure the Rebels the second 11-win season in school history.

When Kiffin was asked Wednesday whether he was aware of any way he wouldn't coach in next week's Egg Bowl, he said, "Of course, I'm coaching. I mean, unless you guys know something [that] I don't. Or I'm getting fired and I don't know what."

It's unclear whether Carter will allow Kiffin to coach the Rebels in a potential CFP game if he decides to leave after the season. Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is in his first season as the Rebels' quarterbacks coach and might be in position to serve as interim coach if Kiffin leaves.

Attorney Thomas Mars, whose clients have included many college coaches and athletic directors, reviewed Kiffin's contract and found that, under its terms, "Ole Miss can 'change or reassign [his] duties' under certain circumstances, which include him 'seeking or considering' employment with another school without giving 'prior written notice' to the athletics director."

If Kiffin or his representatives provided Ole Miss with prior written notice that he was talking to Florida and/or LSU, Mars didn't see anything in the language of the contract that would legally prevent him from coaching in the CFP.

Kiffin's list of positives for remaining at Ole Miss might be a lengthy one. After spending much of the early part of his career on the West Coast, as an assistant and head coach at USC and head coach of the Oakland Raiders, he has found an unlikely home in Oxford.

The slower pace has been good for him. He no longer drinks alcohol, doesn't eat red meat or bread, and does hot yoga every morning at 6. In September, Kiffin told ESPN that he spends many Saturday nights eating pizza and watching college football games with his son, who is a sophomore quarterback at Oxford High School, and his friends.

"That's what you do when you don't drink," Kiffin said.

His daughter Landry is a junior at Ole Miss. His younger daughter, Presley, is a freshman at USC and member of the Trojans' volleyball team.

When Kiffin was asked Wednesday whether he'd be more hesitant to make a job change now that his kids are older, he said, "I do think that people with time change. And maybe when they're younger, you make really fast decisions, which I've gone on record and said that before, in life [and] in situations. And I think as you get older and more mature and look at things differently, maybe you take longer to make the proper decision."

Kiffin's off-field behavior raised concerns for administrators during his previous coaching stops at Tennessee and Alabama, where he was an assistant coach under Nick Saban from 2014 to 2016.

He says he has found self-discipline at Ole Miss. He told ESPN that he even leaves his cellphone in his car most mornings.

"I just keep trying to come up with things to challenge discipline," Kiffin said. "It started in training camp. I told my assistants, 'You guys are just as bad as these kids. All you guys are addicted to your phones. I'm going to show you.'"

Kiffin might check his cellphone at lunch to make sure there's not a family emergency or problem involving a player, but otherwise he doesn't use it again until about 9 p.m.

"It's awesome," Kiffin said. "It's amazing how much more productive you are. Like, until you do it, you don't realize how much time you waste. And I'm not even a bad phone guy, as some people are."

On the field, Kiffin has built arguably the best SEC program outside of Alabama and Georgia, at least in terms of victories the past six seasons. The Rebels are 54-19 in his six seasons -- only the Crimson Tide (66-12) and Bulldogs (70-8) have more wins in the SEC since the start of the 2020 season. In fact, the Rebels have the eighth-most wins among power-conference teams during that stretch.

If Kiffin were comparing the Rebels to Florida and LSU six years ago, it might have been an easy decision to leave. However, that might not be the case anymore.

Since the start of the 2020 season, the Gators are 36-37. With a 3-7 record so far this season, they will have their fourth losing campaign in the past six years. Urban Meyer led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008, but they've cycled through four coaches since he left after the 2010 season. Florida fired Billy Napier on Oct. 19 after his teams went 22-23 in four seasons.

Layla Kiffin, who moved to Oxford earlier this year to be close to two of their three children, is familiar with Gainesville. Her father, John Reaves, was a star quarterback for the Gators from 1969 to 1971. He left as the NCAA's leading career passer with 7,581 yards and an SEC-record 54 touchdowns. After playing 11 seasons in the NFL, Reaves was an assistant under Steve Spurrier from 1990 to 1994.

LSU has been better than Florida since the start of the 2020 season, with a 46-27 record. The Tigers have lost at least three games in each of the past six seasons after quarterback Joe Burrow led them to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was fired less than two years later. His replacement, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, was fired Oct. 26 after his teams compiled a 34-14 record in three-plus seasons.

There's also the current political climate to consider at LSU. Days after Kelly was fired, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry criticized then-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward for agreeing to a 10-year, $95 million contract with Kelly that left LSU on the hook for a $54 million buyout. Woodward stepped down under pressure Oct. 30 and was replaced by longtime LSU athletics administrator Verge Ausberry.

On Nov. 10, Kelly's attorneys sued LSU's board of supervisors after the university purportedly notified Kelly that it was seeking to fire him "for cause" to avoid paying his full buyout.

"Crazy doesn't scare Lane," a source told ESPN. "That's probably not going to scare him away."

A former SEC coach, who hadn't spoken to Kiffin about the situation, believed Florida and LSU were still better jobs than Ole Miss because of, among other factors, the other schools' recruiting bases. Kiffin has relied heavily on the transfer portal in building his rosters in the past few seasons; the Rebels brought in 29 transfers this past season.

"It's really hard to turn over your roster like that every year," the coach said. "You must be almost perfect in your defensive evaluations, and that's hard to do. You can't keep doing it."

At the very least, though, Ole Miss officials hope the on-field struggles at their SEC rivals will give them a chance to keep Kiffin beyond this season.

"I think he's going, 'Well, maybe I can be a national contender here, and they give me everything I want. They let me be me,'" a source familiar with the situation said. "I know that's easy to say, but, you know, Lane's not an easy guy. I think we've learned how to deal with him and how to manage him and let him be him, and I think he appreciates that. So, yeah, I don't think we're out of it by any means."

If Kiffin leaves Ole Miss, it wouldn't be the first messy departure in his coaching career. When he abruptly left Tennessee after only 14 months to return to USC as Pete Carroll's replacement in January 2010, hundreds of students protested outside the football complex, burning a mattress and T-shirts bearing his name.

Kiffin lasted three-plus seasons with the Trojans and was infamously fired in the early-morning hours by athletic director Pat Haden at a private terminal at LAX after an ugly 62-41 loss at Arizona State in the fifth game of the 2013 season.

Then, after Kiffin spent three seasons rebuilding his career as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Saban relieved him of his duties on Jan. 2, 2017, a week before the Crimson Tide were to play Clemson in the CFP National Championship. Steve Sarkisian called the plays in Alabama's 35-31 loss, and Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic, which had hired him three weeks earlier.

How will things turn out in Oxford? No one knows -- at least not yet.

"If there's one thing about Lane," a source told ESPN, "it's that you never know what he's going to do until he does it."