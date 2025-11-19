Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum detail why Texas still has a path to the College Football Playoff despite three losses. (1:14)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pushed back against claims that he is looking to leave the program, saying Wednesday that he is "not going anywhere."

Sarkisian addressed reports about his potential departure, calling them "absolutely false and untrue." The fifth-year Longhorns coach said he normally doesn't address rumors about his future but felt a need because of the importance to both the team and university.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard on Monday posted a video on social media saying he wouldn't be surprised if the Texas job opens at the end of the season, suggesting "a mutual parting of ways." Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte reposted Howard's video and wrote, "This is news to me."

This is news to me... Thanks for the insight 🫵🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/9oD7wr24Ha — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) November 18, 2025

Last month, Sarkisian's agents Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz disputed a report from The Athletic that the coach's representatives have let NFL teams know he would be interested in pro openings. Sarkisian spent 2017 and 2018 as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator and 2004 as Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach.

"I've had no discussions, not with my agent, not with the university, not with any other school, not with any NFL team, about ever going anywhere else," Sarkisian said. "I came here to win championships."

Texas entered the season ranked No. 1 but has lost three games and slipped to No. 17 in the latest CFP rankings following Saturday's loss at Georgia.

Sarkisian noted that two of his children are attending Texas and another may enroll next year. He is 45-20 overall at Texas with CFP appearances in each of the past two seasons and a Big 12 title in 2023.

In January, he agreed to a new contract through 2031 and a salary raise to $10.8 million this season.

"If you have a question about my future, call me or call Chris Del Conte, our athletic director, and we can set the record straight for you," Sarkisian said.