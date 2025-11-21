Open Extended Reactions

The college football season is teetering between order and chaos. On one hand, we basically have three teams guaranteed a playoff bid at this point (Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M) and another few who simply need to win games in which they're heavily favored to wrap things up (Texas Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, maybe Alabama). That doesn't leave many open spots.

On the other hand, those open spots have tons of semi-realistic contenders -- at least 22 teams still have a puncher's chance -- and the ACC and American conference races could still be blown open again. The Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, MAC and SEC races are far from settled too. (And then there's the whole "Ole Miss gearing up for a playoff bid and praying to hold on to its coach" thing.)

There is so much to keep track of Saturday, in other words. Stay caffeinated and keep the remote in your hand at all times! Here's everything you need to follow in a hectic Week 13.

All times Eastern, all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

A big one in the Big Ten (West)

No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon (3:30 p.m., CBS)

The old-school Big Ten portion of Oregon's Big Ten schedule is over, and now the Ducks will finish up with old friends USC and Washington. The 9-1 Ducks still have some business to handle, playoff-wise, but they'll be favored in both games, and they should still be OK at 10-2. At 8-2 and 15th in the CFP rankings, USC obviously has to win out to have a chance.

It's going to be elite vs. elite when the Trojans have the ball.

Key statistical rankings

Yards per play: USC offense second, Oregon defense third

Points per drive: USC offense fifth, Oregon defense ninth

Success rate*: USC offense fourth, Oregon defense 18th

Yards per successful play: Oregon defense first, USC offense 11th

(* Success rate: How frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third or fourth.)

USC's Jayden Maiava still ranks first nationally in Total QBR, as he has for most of the season. His combination of sack avoidance and big-play passing is rare -- only 9.9% of pressures on him become sacks (fifth among power-conference QBs) and he averages 14.3 yards per completion (fourth).

In Makai Lemon, Maiava has an all-around star at receiver -- he has made 61% of his catches out of the slot and 35% lined up wide, and though he does a lot of damage from screens, hook routes and other short passes, he also has caught 14 of 19 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns on balls thrown 20-plus yards downfield. He has an elite catch rate at nearly every level.

TruMedia

Last week, against the best defense USC has faced this season (Iowa), Lemon caught 10 passes for 153 yards. Now comes the new best defense the Trojans have faced: Oregon ranks third in defensive SP+ and second in yards allowed per dropback. The Ducks have yet to give up more than 5.3 yards per play in any game. USC has yet to average less than 5.5.

That will be a great matchup, but whether this is a great game depends on USC's defense. At 37th in defensive SP+, it's comfortably the best group Lincoln Riley has fielded in Los Angeles, but against the only two top-20 offenses they've faced, per SP+ (Illinois and Notre Dame), the Trojans gave up 34.0 points per game and 7.2 yards per play. Oregon ranks 10th in offensive SP+.

The pass defense is solid, but the Trojans rank 126th in rushing success rate allowed and 103rd in stuff rate (run stops at or behind the line). That's pretty scary against an Oregon team that has grown hit-or-miss through the air but almost always brings it on the ground.

In the past five games, with his receiving corps struggling through injuries, Dante Moore's Total QBR has been under 42.0 three times and over 91.0 twice. But the Ducks are second nationally in both rushing success rate and yards per carry, and they have endless depth at running back: Four backs have rushed at least 42 times, and three (Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.) average at least 7.0 yards per carry. Teams can make stops if they force Moore to constantly make plays on passing downs, but it's hard to guarantee USC will ever knock the Ducks off schedule.

Current line: Ducks -9.5 | SP+ projection: Ducks by 10.6 | FPI projection: Ducks by 6.0

Can Oklahoma and BYU handle their business?

Oklahoma and BYU are in solid shape playoff-wise, but SP+ gives the Sooners only a 46% chance of winning their next two games, while the Cougars are at 52%. Now is not the time for a misstep.

No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma (noon, ABC)

Attack the opponent's offensive line, punish the quarterback's inevitable mistakes, win the turnover battle, dominate in the red zone. It's important to have an identity and Oklahoma most certainly has one. The Sooners forced three turnovers, returned one for a touchdown, and gave up only two touchdowns in nine trips inside their 40 as they won by six at Tennessee. Then they forced three more turnovers, returned another one for a touchdown, blocked a field goal attempt and somehow beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa despite being outgained by 184 yards. In their past six games, their turnover margin is plus-8 in four wins and minus-4 in two losses.

If Missouri's quarterback situation were a little steadier, this game would be a near toss-up. The Tigers force three-and-outs 42.6% of the time (fifth nationally), and though they can occasionally be vulnerable to big plays, OU doesn't create many of those. They are happy to engage in field position warfare with a run game featuring Ahmad Hardy, the nation's leading rusher, and they are the nation's leader in net YAC.

TruMedia

If this were an old-school, rushing-and-punting battle, Mizzou would have a great shot, but quarterback play matters. OU's John Mateer hasn't been amazing since his return from a September hand injury (past five games: 63.2 Total QBR, 5.0 yards per dropback, 2-to-4 TD-to-INT ratio) but he'll give the Sooners an advantage over either of Mizzou's two quarterbacks: A limited Beau Pribula, who is trying to rush back after dislocating his ankle four weeks ago, or, more likely, true freshman Matt Zollers, who has produced a dismal 21.9 Total QBR in two starts.

The winner of the turnover battle probably takes this one, and with the way defensive end Taylor Wein and the Sooners defensive front can create havoc -- they average 10.2 tackles for loss, and no one else tops 8.5 -- mistakes from Mizzou's QB of choice will probably make the difference.

Current line: OU -7.5 (down from -9.5 Sunday) | SP+ projection: OU by 5.4 | FPI projection: OU by 3.5

No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati (8 p.m., Fox)

Texas Tech, BYU and Utah are the three nastiest, most physical teams in the Big 12, and they are a combined 27-4 in 2025 -- 3-3 against each other and 27-1 against everyone else. BYU responded to a loss at Tech with a 44-13 blowout of TCU; now the Cougars face a Cincinnati team that has run aground, losing to Utah (45-14) and Arizona (30-24), and falling to 37th in SP+.

Cincy quarterback Brendan Sorsby, so good for much of the season, went just 26-for-61 (43%) with two touchdowns and three picks in those losses, and not even great production from running back Tawee Walker could save either game. The Bearcats' defense has been a hindrance for much of the season, and suddenly the offense isn't carrying its weight.

BYU's offense still battles inconsistency at times, but against defenses ranked 30th or worse in SP+ they're averaging 38.8 points and 6.5 yards per play. Does Cincinnati still have enough gas in the tank to match that?

Current line: BYU -2.5 | SP+ projection: BYU by 4.2 | FPI projection: BYU by 4.4

Another week of clarity vs. chaos in the ACC

The current ACC title scenarios range from straightforward to spectacularly messy. If Georgia Tech beats Pitt on Saturday and Virginia beats Virginia Tech next week, the Yellow Jackets would almost certainly play the Cavaliers. But if Pitt beats Tech, the Panthers could clinch with an underdog win over Miami next week. SMU, meanwhile, would benefit from a Pitt win, but the Mustangs have two tricky games left (Louisville, at Cal).

Pitt at No. 16 Georgia Tech (7 p.m., ESPN)

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel finally looked like a freshman last week against Notre Dame, going 16-for-33 with an interception and four sacks. The run game went nowhere, star Desmond Reid got hurt, and a decent defensive performance couldn't prevent a 37-15 loss. But as Pat Narduzzi so elegantly put it last week, that game didn't really matter. If the Panthers win their next two, they will play for the ACC title.

Haynes King continues to put up big numbers in leading Georgia Tech. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Georgia Tech's defense is much, much worse than Notre Dame's. The Yellow Jackets rank 99th in yards allowed per carry (no sacks) and 95th in yards allowed per dropback. They're pretty good when opponents are behind schedule, but those scenarios are rare. Pitt should score a decent amount, but the Panthers still have to slow down Tech's star quarterback Haynes King. In his past six starts, he has averaged 291 passing yards and 93 non-sack rushing yards per game -- nearly a 4,000/1,200 pace.

The stakes are enormous for Tech over these next three weeks: It could win the ACC and get long-awaited revenge on rival Georgia after last season's heartbreak, or it could suffer double heartbreak instead. No pressure.

Current line: Tech -2.5 | SP+ projection: Tech by 2.0 | FPI projection: Tech by 1.8

Louisville at SMU (noon, ESPN2)

Two weeks ago, Louisville had 42% of its snaps gain zero or fewer yards, with three sacks and loads of pressure on Miller Moss, and suffered an upset loss to Cal. Last week, the Cardinals were more efficient but produced 10 penalties, including four on offensive linemen and blocking tight ends, and fell to Clemson. Glitches up front have ruined their ACC title and CFP hopes (running back injuries haven't helped), and now the best they can hope to do is ruin SMU's.

Unfortunately for Louisville, SMU is good at creating offensive line glitches. The Mustangs are 25th in stuff rate and 37th in sack rate, and though they'll give up big plays as a trade-off -- and their secondary has battled a lot of injuries -- Moss needs to be upright to make that happen.

Louisville's defense will have a lot of the same advantages, at least. SMU's offense is improving, but the Cards rank in the top 20 in yards allowed per both carry and dropback. Edge rusher Clev Lubin and slot corner Antonio Watts are outstanding disruptors and will give Louisville a chance.

Current line: SMU -2.5 | SP+ projection: SMU by 2.6 | FPI projection: SMU by 4.6

Keeping playoff hopes alive

According to general playoff odds, there's probably about one CFP spot available, at most, for the quintet of No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 15 USC and No. 18 Michigan. Besides USC, the other four are double-digit favorites this weekend, but they face unique challenges.

Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Vanderbilt got a week off to rest a tiring defense that had given up 82 points in its past two games. If the Commodores can beat both Kentucky at home and Tennessee away, they'll have solid CFP odds. With quarterback Diego Pavia playing as well as ever, they have a chance.

But this isn't the best time to play Kentucky: Over the past three games, the 5-5 Wildcats have overachieved against SP+ projections by 24.6 points per game, enough to quickly leap from 66th to 43rd in SP+. Cutter Boley has posted at least a 78.0 Total QBR in five of his past six games, and backs Seth McGowan and Dante Dowdell have combined for 355 yards and seven touchdowns in the past two. Vanderbilt is used to track meets at this point, but the Commodores can't afford a misstep against a hot opponent.

Current line: Vandy -9.5 | SP+ projection: Vandy by 11.3 | FPI projection: Vandy by 7.7

No. 18 Michigan at Maryland (4 p.m., BTN)

If Michigan wins its last two games, the Wolverines could give the CFP committee a giant headache. At 18th, they need some help to move into playoff positioning, but a win over top-ranked Ohio State would be an enormous boost (and might sneak them into the Big Ten championship game).

One issue: How many times have they actually looked like a playoff team this year? Twice? They were certainly impressive in the 63-3 win over Central Michigan, and manhandling Washington 24-7 in mid-October was excellent, but they've underachieved against projections in five of the past six games. Maryland has been outscored by an average of 38-12 in November, but it's probably time for Michigan to start looking the part, and potentially in rainy conditions.

Current line: Michigan -13.5 | SP+ projection: Michigan by 9.4 | FPI projection: Michigan by 10.5

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech (noon, ESPN)

In theory, I understand the anger regarding Miami's No. 13 CFP ranking. The Hurricanes did beat No. 9 Notre Dame in the season opener, and they have the same number of losses. Still, Notre Dame has lost only to the No. 3 and No. 13 teams while beating No. 15 USC. Miami has the win over the Irish but has lost twice to unranked teams -- playing timidly late in both games -- and has no other super-impressive wins on the résumé. No sympathy here.

That said, the Canes looked phenomenal last week against NC State despite rising injury issues. It was their best performance since about Week 3, and if they keep playing at that level, they could score some style points. Tech didn't have much left to offer against Louisville or Florida State, but potentially sloppy weather might be a factor.

Current line: Miami -17.5 | SP+ projection: Miami by 23.3 | FPI projection: Miami by 16.8

Kansas State at No. 12 Utah (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Kansas State had something going for a bit, winning three of four to jump to 4-4, but after a pummeling against Texas Tech, the Wildcats needed five takeaways to survive a dismal performance against one of the worst Oklahoma State teams of our lifetimes. Their momentum has halted, and now they have to face a mean and ambitious Utah team. The Utes have beaten only one SP+ top-50 opponent, but they're eighth in SP+ because their wins have come by an average of 48-12.

K-State's Avery Johnson is still super elusive, and the Wildcats' run defense is decent, but it's hard to imagine Johnson escaping star John Henry Daley all game, and it's hard to imagine the Wildcats knocking QB Devon Dampier and the Utah ground game off course for long.

Current line: Utah -17.5 | SP+ projection: Utah by 17.0 | FPI projection: Utah by 15.3

Which G5 favorite falls this week?

We're down to three primary contenders for the Group of 5's guaranteed playoff spot: 9-1 James Madison, 9-1 North Texas and 8-2 Tulane. We've lost a front-runner for two straight weeks, so the fact that Tulane is the new highest-ranked team might spell doom for the Green Wave, but JMU also faces a tricky home test. SP+ gives the three favorites only a 48% chance of all winning.

No. 24 Tulane at Temple (3:45 p.m., ESPNU)

What does Temple have left in the tank? K.C. Keeler's 5-5 Owls have been a pleasant surprise and, at their best, get high-level passing from Evan Simon and solid pursuit from linebackers Damien Ordonez and Cam'Ron Stewart. But they might have peaked a month ago.

Tulane, meanwhile, remains hard to trust. The Green Wave have beaten Memphis and East Carolina but no-showed against UTSA in between. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is as good as advertised, but the pass defense has been disastrous at times. If Temple regains its sharpness following a bye week, this could be tricky.

Current line: Tulane -7.5 | SP+ projection: Tulane by 5.6 | FPI projection: Tulane by 4.2

Washington State at James Madison (1 p.m., ESPN+)

For the third time in six weeks, Wazzu travels east of the Mississippi River -- this time to play in rainy conditions at 10 a.m. PT. But the Cougs are hot, having risen from 111th in SP+ in September to 69th, and they've given up only 11.5 points per game in a six-game stretch that included trips to Virginia and Ole Miss.

We'll see if JMU is just too hot for that to matter. Led by defensive ends Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira, the Dukes are eighth nationally in points allowed per drive, and after a bumpy midseason stretch, the offense has averaged 52 points over its past four games.

Current line: JMU -13.5 | SP+ projection: JMU by 14.5 | FPI projection: JMU by 12.2

North Texas at Rice (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Like Temple, Rice is a pleasantly surprising 5-5 in Scott Abell's first season. His option offense has had its moments, but the defense is boom or bust, and one assumes North Texas' explosive offense, led by potential 4,000-yard passer Drew Mestemaker and 1,000-yard rusher Caleb Hawkins, will have far too much firepower. An upset here would be a shocker.

Current line: UNT -18.5 | SP+ projection: UNT by 21.7 | FPI projection: UNT by 16.5

Week 13 chaos superfecta

We're once again using this space to will chaos into existence, looking at four carefully curated games with pretty big point spreads and mashing them together into a much more upset-friendly number. We whiffed last week, which dropped us to 6-6 for the season. Going by the math, that's exactly where we should be, but let's win out from here.

This week we're taking on a playoff theme: In the four games in the "Keeping playoff hopes alive" section above, SP+ says there's only a 44% chance that Miami (93% at Virginia Tech), Utah (86% vs. Kansas State), Vanderbilt (76% vs. Kentucky) and Michigan (72% at Maryland) all win. Let's eliminate a contender!

Week 13 playlist

Here are some more games you should pay attention to if you want to get the absolute most out of the weekend, from both information and entertainment perspectives.

Friday

Florida State at NC State (8 p.m., ESPN). After NC State's brilliant upset of Georgia Tech in Week 10, the Wolfpack went on bye and barely returned, suffering a 41-7 no-show loss to Miami last week. And hey, speaking of immaculately frustrating teams, FSU is overachieving against SP+ projections by 12.5 points per game at home and underachieving by 18.0 PPG on the road. Which of these teams shows up?

Current line: FSU -4.5 | SP+ projection: FSU by 8.5 | FPI projection: FSU by 5.0

Hawai'i at UNLV (10:30 p.m., FS1). With Boise State imploding without quarterback Maddux Madsen, the Mountain West race has become messy -- five teams are tied for second at 4-2 (behind 5-1 San Diego State). Two of them play late Friday night, and I'll be shocked if it isn't one of the more fun games of the weekend. UNLV has hit 30 or more points in nine of 10 games, and Hawai'i has done so in five straight.

Current line: UNLV -2.5 | SP+ projection: UNLV by 4.8 | FPI projection: UNLV by 6.1

Early Saturday

Baylor at Arizona (1 p.m., TNT). Arizona lost three of four in midseason, but the Wildcats have won three in a row to jump to 7-3. Compared to 2024, they've improved dramatically on both sides of the ball -- from 90th to 30th in offensive SP+ and from 84th to 39th on defense -- and that should give them an advantage against a Baylor team that typically only plays offense. Fun offense, for sure, but only offense.

Current line: Arizona -6.5 | SP+ projection: Arizona by 9.1 | FPI projection: Arizona by 4.8

Kansas at Iowa State (noon, FS1). This one's projected to go down to the wire, which is awful news for Kansas -- the Jayhawks have lost nine of their past 11 one-score games. ISU can provide hope in that regard: The Cyclones endured a 1-12 one-score run of their own a while back but have won 11 of 16 since. At 5-5 and hosting Utah next week, KU probably needs this one to assure bowl eligibility.

Current line: ISU -4.5 | SP+ projection: ISU by 4.7 | FPI projection: ISU by 3.4

Minnesota at Northwestern (noon, BTN). Just call Minnesota the Florida State of the Big Ten -- the Gophers are overachieving against projections by 5.4 PPG at home and underachieving by 16.6 PPG on the road. Northwestern nearly stole one last week against Michigan and returns to Wrigley Field to give it another go. If Minnesota shows up, this could be dead even, but that's evidently a lot to ask for.

Current line: NU -3.5 (down from -5.5) | SP+ projection: NU by 1.7 | FPI projection: NU by 3.7

Rutgers at No. 1 Ohio State (noon, Fox). We're into November and still playing the "Ohio State will win easily, but what might we learn about the Buckeyes?" game. The OSU passing game is coming off of a semi-disappointing performance -- and the status of banged-up receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate appears uncertain -- so maybe we'll learn something about Julian Sayin's resourcefulness?

Current line: OSU -31.5 (down from -33.5) | SP+ projection: OSU by 31.5 | FPI projection: OSU by 28.4

Saturday afternoon

Arkansas at No. 17 Texas (3:30 p.m., ABC). The return of Horns-Hogs was one of the best things about Texas joining the SEC, and after last season's relative dud, I say we're owed something strange. Arkansas is good enough offensively to scare (and eventually lose to) just about anyone, and Horns LB Anthony Hill Jr. is listed as questionable. Let's see how Texas responds to last week's damaging loss to Georgia.

Current line: UT -8.5 (down from -10.5) | SP+ projection: UT by 9.8 | FPI projection: UT by 11.2

East Carolina at UTSA (3:30 p.m., ESPN+). ECU has won 10 of 14 since replacing coach Mike Houston with Blake Harrell midway through 2024, and at 5-1 in American Conference play, the Pirates are still in the conference title race. UTSA, meanwhile, is maddening: The Roadrunners have overachieved against SP+ projections by at least 12 points three times and have underachieved by at least 10 points five times.

Current line: ECU -2.5 | SP+ projection: ECU by 5.5 | FPI projection: ECU by 3.2

Duke at North Carolina (3:30 p.m., ACCN). Since beating Clemson to announce itself as an ACC contender, Duke has face-planted, particularly on defense, losing two straight. The 5-5 Blue Devils need to beat either UNC or Wake Forest to bowl, and this feels like the more likely win. UNC just lost to Wake and might not have the offensive competence to punish even a flatlining defense such as Duke's.

Current line: Duke -6.5 | SP+ projection: Duke by 6.6 | FPI projection: Duke by 7.2

TCU at No. 23 Houston (4 p.m., Fox). Houston's 8-2 record has been propped up by good fortune in close games (4-0 in one-score finishes), but the Cougars have a shot at a 10-win season and could take full advantage of the fact that TCU's offense vanished three games ago. Having underachieved against projections for five straight games, the 6-4 Horned Frogs are stumbling toward the finish line.

Current line: Houston -1.5 | SP+ projection: Houston by 2.8 | FPI projection: TCU by 0.7

Jacksonville State at Florida International (3:30 p.m., CBSSN). FIU has won two straight to get to 5-5, and a once-moribund offense is blossoming via efficiency from RB Kejon Owens and big plays from WR Alex Perry. Jax State has won 14 of 15 in CUSA play dating to last season, and RB Cam Cook is second nationally in rushing yards. This one could have some fireworks.

Current line: JSU -1.5 (flipped from FIU -1.5) | SP+ projection: JSU by 3.9 | FPI projection: JSU by 1.1

Missouri State at Kennesaw State (2 p.m., ESPN+). Missouri State has won five straight to move to 7-3 in its FBS debut. The Bears aren't eligible for the CUSA championship game, but Kennesaw State is, and any title hopes will require an immediate bounce-back after last week's loss to Jax State. MSU quarterback Jacob Clark trying to beat Owls corners Caleb Offord and JeRico Washington Jr. should be prime viewing.

Current line: KSU -6.5 | SP+ projection: KSU by 6.9 | FPI projection: KSU by 4.2

Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC). Notre Dame is a projected favorite of at least 31 points in each of its last two games, so the Fighting Irish are nearly assured of a 10-2 finish and another CFP berth. Statistically, their biggest issues at the moment are suffering some negative run plays and occasionally giving up big pass plays. I don't think Syracuse can do anything with that.

Current line: Irish -35.5 | SP+ projection: Irish by 33.3 | FPI projection: Irish by 30.1

Saturday evening

No. 20 Tennessee at Florida (7:30 p.m., ABC). Two years ago, Tennessee lost as a 5.5-point favorite in Gainesville. The Volunteers, in fact, have won only twice in Gainesville in the past 50 years. There aren't a lot of stakes here, with UT mostly eliminated from CFP contention and Florida having clinched a losing record. But a win in The Swamp is still a win in The Swamp. It doesn't happen often for the Vols.

Current line: UT -4.5 | SP+ projection: UT by 9.4 | FPI projection: UT by 3.7

Nebraska at Penn State (7 p.m., NBC). Since the two-game collapse that cost James Franklin his job (and, in turn, earned Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule a hefty contract extension), Penn State has been good, nearly beating Iowa and Indiana, hanging with Ohio State for a half and thumping Michigan State. Can the 4-6 Nittany Lions keep bowl hopes alive with a win over new QB TJ Lateef and Rhule's Huskers?

Current line: PSU -8.5 | SP+ projection: PSU by 7.0 | FPI projection: PSU by 5.3

No. 21 Illinois at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., BTN). Wisconsin's defense has been good over the past few weeks, and Illinois' defense finally showed up a couple of weeks ago after a poor stretch. This one should conjure some strong Big Ten West spirits, especially if we get some precipitation to go with the current 44-degrees-and-cloudy forecast for Saturday evening.

Current line: Illini -7.5 (down from -9.5) | SP+ projection: Illini by 16.6 | FPI projection: Illini by 6.0

Cal at Stanford (7:30 p.m., ACCN). Since 2001, the favorite in this matchup has gone 21-3. Unacceptable. I say we're due a weird one, and Stanford does seem to be improving a bit. In his past two games, Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has produced a Total QBR of 20.6 (against Virginia) and 86.0 (against Louisville). How will he handle his first big rivalry game?

Current line: Cal -2.5 | SP+ projection: Cal by 7.1 | FPI projection: Stanford by 0.3

Late Saturday

Washington at UCLA (10:30 p.m., NBC). Saturday's blowout of Purdue continued a Washington theme: Against defenses worse than 50th in SP+, the Huskies average 50.8 points and 8.3 yards per play. UCLA's defense is ranked 82nd, having given away the gains it made following Deshaun Foster's firing. UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava is day-to-day because of injury, but nothing matters if the Bruins don't make any stops.

Current line: UW -10.5 | SP+ projection: UW by 17.9 | FPI projection: UW by 9.0

San José State at San Diego State (10:30 p.m., FS1). SJSU's once-prolific offense has vanished of late, scoring 26 total points in two games. Now the Spartans have to play against a defense that has given up more than 10 points only twice in eight games. SDSU can't score either, but the Aztecs are MWC front-runners because of OLB Trey White and a ridiculous attacking front.

Current line: SDSU -12.5 | SP+ projection: SDSU by 17.2 | FPI projection: SDSU by 12.4

Smaller-school showcase

Let's once again save a shoutout for the glorious lower levels of the sport. Here's what you need to track as the FCS regular season wraps up and the Division II, Division III and NAIA postseasons get underway. As I say every year around this time, the more small-school football you watch, the healthier you become.

Fusion Bowl: Curry College vs. Merchant Marine (Friday, 5 p.m., NSN). The 40-team D-III playoffs get underway Saturday, but you should spend part of Friday evening watching quarterback Bubba Mustain and a prolific Merchant Marine option game dueling with 2,400-yard rusher (!) Montie Quinn and the Curry attack.

SP+ projection: Curry by 3.0

FCS: No. 10 Harvard at No. 25 Yale (noon, ESPNU). It's FCS Rivalry Week, and with the playoffs a week away, The Game -- the winner of which will claim the Ivy League title and a first automatic FCS playoff berth -- is particularly big. I've been talking up Harvard (third in SP+) all season, but Yale is a healthy 13th in SP+, with one of the subdivision's best defenses. A big game, even by The Game's standards.

SP+ projection: Harvard by 7.3

FCS: No. 4 Lehigh at No. 24 Lafayette (12:30 p.m., ESPN+). With both Lehigh and Lafayette unbeaten in the Patriot League, the 161st edition of The Rivalry is one of the biggest. This is the best Lehigh team since at least the 1970s. It would be consistent with rivalry nonsense if Lafayette were to pull an upset, but that will require points, and defensive end Matt Spatny and the Lehigh defense don't give up many of those.

SP+ projection: Lehigh by 16.0

FCS: No. 2 Montana State at No. 3 Montana (2 p.m., ESPN+). My goodness, FCS is bringing it this week. Montana is unbeaten, and MSU hasn't lost since an 0-2 start. The Bobcats grade out better on paper, but this game should have something for everyone, from stellar quarterback play with Keali'i Ah Yat (Montana) and Justin Lamson (MSU) to deep rushing attacks to ball-hawking secondaries. And also there's always a stunning view in Missoula.

SP+ projection: Montana by 0.6

Division II playoffs: No. 10 Texas-Permian Basin at No. 4 Colorado State-Pueblo (3 p.m., local streaming). The D-II playoffs have expanded to 32 teams, and while the top teams are heavy first-round favorites, the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves are close-game addicts. Their past three games featured two three-point wins and three overtime periods. UTPB, meanwhile, has won its past four by an average of 52-14. I'll be disappointed if this one isn't wild and close.

SP+ projection: CSU-Pueblo by 1.3