We're in the closing stretch of the college football season and it seems like most upsets are behind us. The only team from last week's top 25 to lose as the favorite were Georgia Tech, which struggled against unranked-but-tough Pitt, and Illinois, which couldn't get anything going against Wisconsin. The only other ranked teams to lose were Missouri, which fell in a low-scoring affair against Oklahoma, and USC, which lost to No. 7 Oregon.

The big tests for most of the country's top teams will come next week.

What does this all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 11-0

Week 13 result: Defeated Rutgers 42-9

Stat to know: Ohio State is 11-0 all-time against Rutgers.

What's next: Saturday at Michigan, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 11-0

Week 13 result: Idle

What's next: Friday at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 11-0

Week 13 result: Defeated Samford 48-0

Stat to know: Texas A&M's win over Samford is its largest shutout win since defeating Prairie View A&M 67-0 in 2016.

What's next: Friday at Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Charlotte 35-3

Stat to know: Georgia has won 48 consecutive games against unranked opponents. That's the longest active streak in FBS.

What's next: Friday at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated USC 42-27

Stat to know: Oregon has won four straight games against USC.

What's next: Saturday at Washington

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Idle

What's next: Friday at Mississippi State, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at West Virginia, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Missouri 17-6

Stat to know: Oklahoma has an FBS-high five wins against ranked opponents this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Syracuse 70-7

Stat to know: Notre Dame hadn't scored 70 points in a game since 1932.

What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Eastern Illinois 56-0

Stat to know: Alabama's 34 total yards allowed against Eastern Illinois was its fewest allowed since 1962.

What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Cincinnati 26-14

Stat to know: BYU is the only Big 12 team to win 10 games over the last two seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Kentucky 45-17

Stat to know: This season is Vanderbilt's first with no losses at home since 1982.

What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 34-17

Stat to know: The win over Virginia Tech was Miami's first outside the state of Florida this season.

What's next: Saturday at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Kansas State 51-47

Stat to know: The win over Kansas State was Utah's fourth straight game with 45 or more points.

What's next: Friday at Kansas, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Maryland 45-20

Stat to know: Michigan has won nine consecutive games against Maryland.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 8-3

Week 13 result: Defeated Arkansas 52-37

Stat to know: Texas's 52 points against Arkansas are its most against an SEC opponent since 2012.

What's next: Friday vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 8-3

Week 13 result: Defeated Florida 31-11

Stat to know: The 20-point win against Florida was tied for the largest in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 8-3

Week 13 result: Lost to Oregon 42-27

Stat to know: USC has lost seven consecutive games against top-10 opponents.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Washington State 24-20

Stat to know: JMU has won nine straight games, the longest active streak by any Group of 6 team.

What's next: Saturday at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Rice 56-24

Stat to know: North Texas has scored 50 or more points an FBS-high six times this season.

What's next: Friday vs. Temple, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated Temple 37-13

Stat to know: This is Tulane's fourth consecutive nine-win season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Lost to Pittsburgh 42-28

Stat to know: The loss to Pitt was Georgia Tech's first loss at home since their 2023 loss to Georgia.

What's next: Friday vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 8-3

Week 13 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 42-28

Stat to know: Pitt has six-straight wins in ACC play, its longest such streak under Pat Narduzzi.

What's next: Saturday vs. Miami, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 8-3

Week 13 result: Defeated Louisville 38-6

Stat to know: SMU's 32-point win against Louisville ties its largest win of the season.

What's next: Saturday at Cal, 8 p.m., ESPN2